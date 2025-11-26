Basic education minister urges schools to fire teachers on sex offenders list

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As South Africa marks the start of the 16 Days of Activism campaign, the basic education department has ramped up its fight against violence in schools by instructing provinces to immediately fire any teacher listed on the National Register for Sex Offenders.

This major step announced this week by the department is a strict instruction warning that bullying, intimidation and sexual abuse remain a daily reality for many pupils despite recent safety improvements.

The department said those who endanger children have no place in a classroom, and provinces are expected to act without hesitation.

The department highlighted the expansion of the safe schools protocol, a joint initiative with the SAPS, where the programme requires schools to conduct regular safety audits, strengthen ties with local police stations and improve reporting systems for any incident of violence or criminal activity.

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube said the violence seen in schools often mirrors what is happening in homes and communities.

“Violent communities often produce violent schools,” she said. “Children who grow up around crime, substance abuse or domestic conflict carry that trauma into the classroom.”

Gwarube urged parents to play a more active role in setting boundaries, holding children accountable and ensuring they are not contributing to harm.

“Breaking the cycle needs all of us: families, communities and government to step up,” she said

The department said it will continue scaling up prevention and awareness programmes aimed at reinforcing one message to pupils: violence is not normal, not a solution and not a sign of strength.

