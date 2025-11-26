Hawks nab East London scholar transport provider for alleged fraud

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DODGY TRANSPORT: The Hawks have arrested Siyabulela Mvimbi for his alleged involvement in the fraudulent transport of pupils.

A scholar transport provider was released on R2,000 bail after appearing in the East London magistrate’s court on Tuesday for alleged fraud.

Siyabulela Mvimbi, 43, was arrested by members of the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation unit in connection with a suspected fraudulent scholar transport scheme involving the Eastern Cape department of transport.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Mvimbi’s arrest followed a report from the department’s risk office, which detected irregularities in the management of scholar transport routes.

“A tender for scholar transport services was advertised and allocated to service providers responsible for transporting learners between their homes and schools across the province,” Mhlakuvana said.

However, between 2020 and 2023, Mvimbi allegedly submitted fraudulent invoices for services on routes that had been closed due to infrastructural damage.

The department’s investigation revealed that no services had been provided, prompting a referral to the Hawks.

“A meticulous investigation uncovered conclusive evidence that the invoices were fraudulently generated,” Mhlakuvana said.

The department was nearly defrauded of R85,000, but the irregularities were detected and payment was prevented.

The case was postponed to December 8 for further investigation.

