HH Majiza Senior Secondary honours visionary founder in 75th anniversary celebrations

Celebrating its 75th anniversary HH Majiza Senior Secondary School built on a community vision in the 1950s faces the magnificent Mathole Mountains.

HH Majiza Senior Secondary School in Mkhubiso Village in Keiskammahoek last week marked its 75th anniversary by planting 75 trees on its grounds and holding a full day of celebrations with past and current teachers and pupils, as well as dignitaries.

One of its former pupils, Sefako Poho, 89, who studied at HH Majiza in the 1950s, donated a bust of the school’s founder, Mzanywa HH Majiza, after whom it is named.

Inspired by Majiza, Poho also dedicated his life to education.

He is a former principal of Jabavu High School in Alice and a former rector of Masibulele College of Education in Whittlesea.

Former pupil of the school Sefako Poho, 89, donated the bust in honour of the founder of the school, Mzanywa HH Majiza. (VUYANI JALI)

Historian Dr Jongi Klaas, who organised the anniversary, said Majiza, who at the time was a teacher in Cape town, was asked by the community to assist them to open a high school in the area.

“He was a pioneer of the school and worked there from its establishment in 1950 right up until his departure in 1976.

“He dedicated his life to the school and was known as a humble, soft-spoken and hard-working educationist.

“At the beginning of the project the government did not provide him with a salary and so the community gathered money every month to pay him.”

He said the school’s pioneers were visionaries who built the school on slightly elevated ground facing the spectacular Mathole mountains.

Retired ANC MP Prof Shepherd Mayatula, who once also served as Eastern Cape education MEC, anchored his speech on the fundamentals of patriotic selflessness and encouraged community-driven initiatives in the restoration and preservation of historical heritage.

Mayatula described Majiza as “still being important” in the lives of children in SA and beyond.

“We still reap the fruits of his vision.”

He said now that freedom and constitutional democracy had been achieved there should be no circumstances in which pupils or students “behave like animals by burning down schools or universities”.

“You sit in councils, you have the space to share your say.

“We now engage in the struggle of ideas and not a struggle with weapons.

“There is no reason to do what was done at the University of Fort Hare.

“No matter how angry you are, you should not go out and burn our institutions.”

To mark the occasion, the Eastern Cape department of education and the provincial Gambling Board and EC Vukani Gaming handed over maths, science, and technology kits to the school.

“This gesture highlights the school’s excellent performance and its commitment to embracing cultural heritage and community partnership,” the education department said.

Klaas said the school was keen to establish itself over the next five years as one of the leading schools in maths, science and IT.

The 75 trees were donated by the forestry, fisheries & environment department.

