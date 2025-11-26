Influencer Myoli to host event focusing on luxury and beauty

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern London influencer Nomawethu “Mimi" Myoli, the face behind “Brunch with Mimi”.

East London influencer Nomawethu “Mimi” Myoli is to treat the city to “Brunch with Mimi” on December 13 at Hidden Gem, a luxury social experience built around connection, style, confidence and good energy.

The event is designed to bring people together to celebrate both small and big wins, while encouraging self-expression over good food, drinks and beautiful vibes.

Myoli said she wanted to create a space where people could celebrate themselves beyond their daily roles and responsibilities.

It is not just about dressing up or socialising. It is about creating an experience that nurtures confidence, connection and appreciation

“Over the years, I noticed how many of us pour so much into our work, families, and communities, but rarely into ourselves,” she said.

“In July this year, I met Flourish Events owner Inga Koni while delivering wraps from my brand, The Wrap Collective.

“She told me she followed me on social media and really believed I should host an event, and that felt like a nod from the universe.”

Myoli said fashion helped people express themselves without saying a word.

Lifestyles reflected the layers that made people who they were.

She said what made “Brunch with Mimi” different was intentionality.

“The event is designed to be intimate, purposeful and emotionally elevated.”

Flourish Events was creating the visual magic, turning Myoli’s vision board into reality and setting the tone for luxury and beauty.

Chef Zinzi Rwicila is to lead the culinary experience, creating food “that feels like a warm hug and looks like art”.

Behind-the-scenes partners will support hospitality and the guest experience.

Newly opened Dermalogica Hemingways was one of the first to offer guests a goodie bag.

Myoli said the event had not secured a financial partner.

“Event costs have been out of pocket and partially covered by ticket sales, so we are manifesting a sold-out event.”

Tickets for the event go for R1,500.

The theme of this first edition is “The Colour Edit”, an ode to self-expression, Myoli said.

Guests were invited to choose a shade that reflected their mood, identity or aspirations.

They could expect an atmosphere that felt luxurious yet warm and welcoming.

“I want everyone to experience something thoughtfully curated from the moment they arrive to the moment they leave.

“A luxury experience that says: ‘You deserve this level of care.’”

Intended to be an annual event, the brunch would carry a new theme each year, with its own story, mood and message.

Myoli said she hoped each edition would feel like a chapter in an unfolding story.

“It’s an invitation to show up authentically.

“Colour is a language, and the hue you choose says something about your personality, your energy, or your season.

“I want guests to feel beautiful, bold, and seen in whatever shade represents them best.”

While she is often associated with women, she said her message was for everyone.

“Our guests, not just women, are worthy of celebration.

“Their softness, their strength, their journey, all deserve a moment.

“I want them to leave feeling lighter, inspired and reminded that community is powerful.”

Myoli said her goals were to build a community of people who supported and elevated one another.

Flourish Events manager Koni said: “Our vision is to create a soft, elegant and meaningful experience that reflects Mimi’s personality and message.”

Rwicila said she chose to collaborate with Myoli because she had always loved “girly things” and Myoli perfectly embodied that aesthetic.

As a young woman in the industry, being part of such an initiative was an honour.

“I want to be aligned with initiatives like this one because they help with everything that you do.

“Confidence helps you get through, whatever obstacles you encounter,” she said.

