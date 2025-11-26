Major Mthatha music festival postponed due to lack of venue and sponsors

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The King Buyelekhaya Music Festival organisers have had to postpone the 2025 edition after they were denied access to the Mthatha Stadium and key sponsors failed to honour commitments.

The King Buyelekhaya Music Festival organisers have had to postpone the 2025 edition of one of Mthatha’s most anticipated cultural events, after they were denied access to the Mthatha Stadium and key sponsors failed to honour commitments.

The festival, launched in 2016 and paused during the Covid-19 years before its revival in 2024, has grown into a major December attraction for artists and fans across the Eastern Cape.

Event manager Ludwe Nxanga said the postponement was unavoidable and followed months of uncertainty over the use of the stadium grounds, which have historically hosted large entertainment events.

“It came to my attention that we cannot use the Mthatha Stadium,” Nxanga said.

“Management says the grounds can only be used for soccer games and not for music festivals.”

He said discussions with stadium officials had been ongoing for months, but the final confirmation came only recently.

“This came to my attention three months from now, but final confirmation was a month ago.

“It was an ongoing discussion from the stadium management.”

With venue uncertainty already putting pressure on planning, organisers said they were set back further by unreliable sponsors who abandoned the project without notice.

Nxanga described the experience as one of the most challenging parts of event management.

“Some sponsors promise a lot with word of mouth.

“They let you plan until they ghost you and don’t even pick up calls, until eventually you read between the lines.

“I mean, it’s simple — it’s either you’re in or out. Communicate in time for event organisers to find other solutions,” he said.

Despite these hurdles, Nxanga said the festival team had been well ahead in planning.

“We planned this event straight after last year’s event — from post-evaluation meetings to build-up meetings. We started very early, from January.”

The postponement is not the end of the festival’s vision, with the team working to secure new partners and a suitable venue.

“We are working on solutions. We have other potential sponsors that we are engaging with.

“Our team is working tirelessly to ensure we get the best results.”

Nxanga said supporters should remain confident that the festival would return stronger.

“Our team is working very hard to make sure we produce a quality and memorable event.”

Fortunately, artists booked for the festival had responded with understanding.

“We have a great working relationship with the artists. They understand our situation and wish us well.”

A new date for the festival will be announced in January.

“Festival-goers can be assured that at our next event we will produce good quality and create opportunities for up-and-coming talent.”

He also thanked the public and long-standing supporters.

“To the supporters, sponsors and the public, we want to thank you for your continued support and your loyalty.

“We learn, we grow together. We live a legacy.

“This is a platform not only for fun, but for changing people’s lives through arts and culture — creating moments that have impact and help improve our lives for the better.”

Daily Dispatch