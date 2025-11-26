News

One dead, 32 injured in Eastern Cape bus crash

Vuyolwethu Sangotsha

Vuyolwethu Sangotsha

DEADLY CRASH: The mangled wreckage of the Greyhound bus involved in the fatal head-on collision on the N6 road near Penhoek Pass. (SUPPLIED)

A head-on collision between a Greyhound bus and a VW Tiago has left one person dead and 32 others injured, with one critically injured person rushed to hospital.

The crash occurred on the N6 road at the foot of Penhoek Pass, between Komani and Jamestown, on Tuesday night at about 10.30pm.

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the deceased was the driver of the VW, who was trapped in the vehicle.

“The one critical patient was transported to Frontier Hospital in Komani for medical attention,” Binqose said.

Thirty-one other passengers refused medical transport to hospital, despite being involved in the horrific crash.

The department extended condolences to the family of the deceased.

“We are mindful of the fact that things could have been a lot worse given the fact that there were more than 30 people involved in this crash,” Binqose said.

“Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha is calling on all road users, motorists in particular, to be extra vigilant and extra cautious and help us avoid avoidable accidents like head-on crashes.”

