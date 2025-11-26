Teen says she was raped on eve of 16 Days of Activism launch at traditional ceremony

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The incident is one of many that continue to plague the province, which records some of the country’s highest levels of GBV and femicide.

A 15-year-old girl has alleged she was raped at a traditional ceremony the day before Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane launched the 16 Days of Activism campaign in Ngcobo on Tuesday.

Police say that according to the complaint, the assault occurred early on Monday during a pre-initiation ceremony in Tyalarha, in the Bhityi policing precinct.

Spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo said the girl was at the ceremony through the night.

At about 6am, she alleges, she was raped by two men inside the homestead where the event was held.

Two suspects, aged 22 and 26, were arrested on Monday evening and were due to appear in the Bhityi magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of Tuesday’s launch, Mabuyane said gender-based violence reflected the moral decay of society.

He described the crisis as both national and global.

“It’s a crisis and has been declared a national crisis.

“I’m happy also that the G20 itself reflected on this — it is an international crisis,” he said.

“We will not stop raising awareness … to make sure women and children are protected.”

He said the fight against GBV demanded collective responsibility.

“It’s important that we work together.

“Every person, every husband, every mother, every uncle, brother and sister must stand up and take responsibility to say no to gender-based violence and femicide.

“It’s enough.”

Responding to concerns that police were not doing enough, Mabuyane said officers were under strain but continued to make arrests.

“If you go to cells in our correctional centres, they are full to capacity because police are doing their work.

“But the police could do even better if the community was helping,” he said, urging families not to shield perpetrators.

Children’s rights activist Petros Majola said recognising the problem as a national disaster meant little without committed funding.

“In 2019, it was declared a second pandemic … and there were some funds allocated.

“Now we are talking about a national disaster.

“When Covid-19 happened, billions were set aside,” he said.

The 16 Days of Activism campaign, observed globally from November 25 to December 10, aims to raise awareness of violence against women and children and promote efforts to eradicate abuse.

During the Eastern Cape launch in Ntbaneni Village, Mabuyane and social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta called for sustained community involvement.

Fanta urged door-to-door visits in Ngcobo to support families affected by GBV, while the government committed to workshops and awareness programmes in schools and community centres.

But while Mabuyane addressed the crowds, activists marched to his office in Bhisho to deliver a memorandum demanding action.

Sindiswa Mafungwa of Kusile Women Empowerment said the group had repeatedly raised the same issues.

“We’ve come to ask the premier to help us with GBVF issues,” she said.

“We are asking the provincial government to provide us with financial support because we can’t do anything without money.”

She said gaps in the justice system also discouraged victims.

“We see people being arrested by police but when they get to the courts you find they say they cannot keep a perpetrator locked up for more than a set amount of time and they are then released.”

In East London, young people gathered at the Ducats community hall for another 16 Days event, hosted by NPO bumb’INGOMSO [isiXhosa for ‘Mould the future’] with community partners.

Sinethemba Gasela said the government should be consistent in hosting awareness campaigns.

“They should teach young people how to find jobs and create their own businesses.”

