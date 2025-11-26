Traditional leaders march on Mabuyane’s office, demanding benefits

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

More than 100 traditional leaders walked from the Astron Garage to the Office of the Premier, to deliver a memorandum demanding fringe benefits and pensions on Tuesday morning.

Traditional leaders in the Eastern Cape marched to the Office of the Premier in Bhisho on Tuesday, accusing the Eastern Cape provincial government of disrespect and delaying in addressing their long-standing demand for fringe benefits.

The march by the Amathole Local House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders (ALHTKL), supported by the National House of Traditional Leaders, the BCM local House and the Eastern Cape provincial house, was the second in a week.

The protesters delivered a second petition, saying the government had failed to properly respond to their first petition, submitted on November 19.

At the heart of the dispute is the traditional leaders’ call for proper remuneration, including pensions, medical aid, housing allowances, travel and security allowances and other benefits they argue should accompany the office of an iNkosi.

They say their role in governance, justice, economic development and social cohesion is not being recognised.

“Under the Public Office Bearers Act, traditional leaders are classified in a manner that does not take into account the full scope of our daily obligations, nor the constitutional role we play,” Amathole Local House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders chair Nkosi Xhanti Sigcawu said.

The leaders said they had been instructed by the provincial government to return on November 25 to meet premier Oscar Mabuyane.

However, he was not present again, a move they described as disrespectful.

The premier was in Ngcobo for the start of the 16 Days of Activism campaign, leaving co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams and acting representative Phakamisa Hobongwana to respond to the traditional leaders.

Mabuyane and Williams reiterated that the matter needed to be resolved at national level because the benefits in question fell under the authority of the president.

Williams, in his written response to the first petition, said: “On the issue of timeliness for implementation of the imminent determination by the president, the province is not able to commit itself on issues that are a national competency as implementation depends on the determination by the president.”

Sigcawu said this amounted to the province sidestepping its responsibilities while traditional leaders continued to shoulder multiple duties without receiving proper support.

Speaking to the Dispatch, Mabuyane later acknowledged the legitimacy of the leaders’ concerns, despite the ANC having opposed an EFF proposal in parliament to bring traditional leaders’ benefits in line with those of public office bearers.

“Looking at it, indeed, that cry is justified, but we are finding a way to respond to that,” he said.

“Fringe benefits are important … we are resolving that issue as the ANC-led government; we can’t work like that against traditional leaders.”

Some leaders said their struggles were decades old.

Nkosi Mxolisi Makinana, who has served for more than 40 years, said he was still fighting for unpaid pension benefits allegedly transferred to Sanlam under the former Ciskei administration.

“I want this new government to provide me with the pensions that I need.”

We don’t have office hours, we work around the clock, and we want our benefits to reflect that

He said the stipends traditional leaders received did not reflect their workload.

“We don’t have office hours, we work around the clock, and we want our benefits to reflect that.”

The traditional leaders said the delays in addressing the issue had left them vulnerable financially, caused them to lose dignity and threatened rural stability.

Some also complained that lower-level government employees received better recognition, despite traditional leaders being relied upon during elections to mobilise communities.

With no resolution at provincial level, the ALHTKL said they would escalate the matter to the national government and planned to take their petition to the Union Buildings on December 9.

Daily Dispatch