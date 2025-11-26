Wits launches new postgraduate degrees in cybersecurity for 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Wits University has introduced new postgraduate degrees to boost South Africa’s cybersecurity skills from 2026. Stock photo.

Wits University has introduced two new postgraduate degrees in cybersecurity as part of its plan to produce highly skilled professionals who can protect Africa’s digital systems.

The Bachelor of Science Honours (BScHons) and Master of Science (MSc) in cybersecurity will be offered from 2026. Applications are open on the university’s online system and are set to close on December 31.

The two programmes are designed to prepare students for advanced roles in cybersecurity, data protection and trustworthy artificial intelligence, combining academic training with practical, real-world skills.

Prof Richard Klein, deputy head of the School of Computer Science and Applied Mathematics, said the programmes would teach “advanced cybersecurity principles and technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning for digital security, ethical and legal aspects of information security, and applied research addressing local and global cybersecurity challenges”.

Wits said the qualifications strengthen its position as a leader in cybersecurity education, supported by partnerships with Cispa Helmholtz Center for Information Security in Germany and South African firm MWR CyberSec.

Tinus Green, head of consultancy at MWR CyberSec, said: “MWR is proud to support Wits University in launching the new cybersecurity degree programmes. Developing local expertise is vital to strengthen South Africa’s resilience against evolving cyber threats, and we believe the initiative will play a key role in building the next generation of cybersecurity experts.”

Dr Lea Schönherr of Cispa said: “Cispa is delighted to partner with Wits University in establishing forward-looking cybersecurity programmes. Strengthening global cybersecurity requires strong international collaborations, and we see immense potential in supporting the development of highly skilled cybersecurity professionals in South Africa.

Cybersecurity is one of the defining challenges of our time. The new programmes position Wits at the forefront of digital innovation and resilience in Africa. — Wits vice-chancellor Prof Zeblon Vilakazi

“The programmes will help cultivate new research talent, expand global knowledge exchange, and contribute to a more resilient digital future.”

Wits vice-chancellor Prof Zeblon Vilakazi said: “Cybersecurity is one of the defining challenges of our time. The new programmes position Wits at the forefront of digital innovation and resilience in Africa. Through our collaboration with Cispa and MWR CyberSec, we are creating pathways for students to engage with global expertise while addressing the urgent cybersecurity needs of our society.”

Prof Nithaya Chetty, dean of the faculty of science, said the programmes would “strengthen South Africa’s ability to protect critical infrastructure, data and information systems while contributing to the country’s growing digital economy”.

The partnership between Wits and Cispa is supported by a memorandum of understanding that enables joint research, academic exchanges and co-supervision of postgraduate students working in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning and cryptography.

Faith Blakemore, head of international affairs and science relations at Cispa, said the partnerships will boost scientific engagement throughout Africa and other continents and create new avenues for international study.

“The memoranda of understanding will serve as the foundation for further exciting and equally beneficial activities, including research opportunities for members of all our institutions.”

