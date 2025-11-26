Women must play their part in initiation, says widow of celebrated traditional surgeon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Among the roles and responsibilities of women in the male customary initiation rite is to make grass huts for initiates

The widow of renowned late traditional surgeon Mzimasi “Bra Zet” Mtimka has called on women to support safe male customary initiation practices.

Nosicelo Nkuzo-Mtimka, of Rhurha-KwaLubalele village in Peddie, said though male initiation was led by men, women had an established role in supporting the process.

In a career spanning more than 30 years, Mtimka circumcised thousands of boys.

He died on November 15 2020 at the age of 58.

“As the province grapples with concerns about initiation-related injuries and deaths, women’s roles in supporting safe and responsible practices are more important than ever.

“We must ensure our sons undergo mandatory medical screening, have their chronic medication, and that the whole process is legal,” she said.

Nkuzo-Mtimka said her decades of experience as the wife of a traditional surgeon had shown her how important this support could be.

“Mothers whose sons are in the mountains should abstain from sex for the duration of initiation, as should the wives of traditional surgeons and nurses.

“Customary initiation is a spiritual matter and sacred; we must approach it with reverence and respect.”

Marking the fifth anniversary of her husband’s death, she urged families to maximise women’s involvement where appropriate.

“This call is in memory of my husband, who dedicated his life to ensuring safe initiation.

“In his sacred calling spanning over three decades, he never suffered death or injuries in all the over 20,000 boys he circumcised.

“This is our prayer for zero deaths in the province.”

Nkuzo-Mtimka encouraged women to ensure young men were well supported throughout the process, without interfering in areas reserved for men.

“Women must encourage their husbands and uncles to spend more time with their sons in initiation schools, prioritising their sons’ well-being over spending time with their wives.

“It is not just about providing physical care, but also emotional support and reassurance,” she said.

“We must respect the traditional practices and boundaries that have been passed down through generations. Our role is to support, not to dictate or interfere.”

The Mtimka family’s involvement in initiation spans three generations.

Mzimasi inherited the role from his father, Mpontsi Jackson Mtimka, and neither father nor son recorded a death or serious complication in 67 years of combined practice, according to the family.

Their eldest son, Dr Ongama Mtimka, has agreed that the role should pass to his younger brother, Unathi, 36, who has been a registered traditional surgeon since 2022.

As the summer initiation season began at the weekend, Unathi circumcised about 50 boys and is expected to circumcise his own son, 18-year-old Athenkosi, on Saturday.

Nkuzo-Mtimka said that when her husband was alive, the family began each season with a large prayer service.

“Since Unathi took over, we have continued with it. Each season is a sacred time; families must always pray to God and ancestors to look after their sons,” she said.

The current season begins against a backdrop of persistent safety concerns.

Hundreds of initiates have died in recent years, mainly due to botched circumcisions and inadequate care.

About 30,000 boys are expected to undergo the rite this season.

In the 2025 winter season, 10,411 boys participated and 11 died.

A total of 60,229 initiates were registered for the 2024 winter and summer seasons, and 43 died — 14 in winter and 29 in summer.

From 2016 to June 2025, 382 initiates died and 113 underwent penile amputations.

Provincial Initiation Co-ordinating Committee chair Nkosi Gwazinamba Matanzima said women, boys and girls each had roles to play in the practice of ulwaluko.

“By working together, women playing their role, this can help prevent tragedies and ensure the rite of passage is a positive and life-changing experience for all involved,” he said.

“When a boy feels ready to undergo initiation, he first tells his mother or aunt before alerting a man.

“So, women’s involvement is crucial, and we need to acknowledge and support their efforts.”

In some areas, including Qamata near Cofimvaba, women also build huts for initiates.

But Matanzima warned against overstepping.

He said some women had colluded with unregistered traditional surgeons and nurses or pushed their sons to finish the process in two weeks, undermining safety.

Nkuzo-Mtimka said her appeal was a reminder that women’s involvement, within customary boundaries, could strengthen efforts to keep initiates safe.

“These simple steps can make a big difference,” she said.

Daily Dispatch