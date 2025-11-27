Brave surfer, NSRI save two men from drowning in Port Alfred

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CLOSE SHAVE: A tragedy was averted after two men were rescued by the NSRI and a surfer in Port Alfred on Wednesday.

In a dramatic sea rescue, two young men were saved after being swept out to sea by rip currents while swimming at East Beach in Port Alfred on Wednesday afternoon.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and a surfer carried out the rescue.

NSRI Port Alfred duty crew were activated after reports of a drowning in progress at about 3.10pm.

“It was reported that there were three people in distress in the surf zone, caught in rip currents while swimming,” NSRI Port Alfred duty coxswain Keryn van der Walt said.

“On arrival, one local teenager, aged 19, was found to have been able to get to shore safely unassisted and he was not injured.

“A second local teenager, aged 19, was assisted ashore by a local male surfer, Good Samaritan, who had reached the teenager in the surf zone and was able to rescue the teenager safely to the beach using his surfboard.

“The teenager, suffering non-fatal drowning symptoms, was taken into the care of Gardmed paramedics.”

A 25-year-old man was still trapped in the rip currents, having been swept towards the back breakers.

“The NSRI rescue craft, while approaching the man still in distress, noticed that he was disappearing under water at the back breakers,” Van der Walt said.

“On arrival, we were able to rescue the man onto the NSRI rescue craft and brought him to the beach.”

The man, who was in a serious but stable condition, and the one teenager, in a stable condition, were both transported to hospital by ambulance.

According to Van der Walt, they are expected to make full recoveries.

“The Multi-Security patrol officer who raised the alarm, the swift response of NSRI, Gardmed ambulance services and the Good Samaritan surfer [are] commended for contributing to saving the lives of the two [swimmers].”

