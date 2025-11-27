Buffalo City ANC told to get its house in order

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

RACING AGAINST TIME: The ANC’s Dr WB Rubusana region has been instructed to hold its elective conference by December 3.

To avoid disruptions during its national general council (NGC) in December, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has told two regions in the Eastern Cape to conduct their elective conferences by December 3.

Buffalo City Metro’s ANC Dr WB Rubusana and Sarah Baartman, who are yet to sit for their regional conferences, have been told to get their houses in order to restore stability in the fractured party.

This was contained in Mbalula’s letter to ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi on Wednesday in preparation for the party’s fifth NGC scheduled to take place from December 8-12, as well as for the provincial general council which will be held on December 1.

So far, the province has convened five of the eight scheduled regional conferences.

The Alfred Nzo, OR Tambo, Joe Gqabi, Chris Hani and Nelson Mandela Bay regions have elected new leaders.

Nelson Mandela Bay became the latest region to elect its new leadership recently, with mayor Babalwa Lobishe re-elected as chair.

The Amathole and Sarah Baartman regions are expected to convene their conferences early in 2026.

The party in BCM, rocked by unresolved disputes, had seen its conference hit by frequent delays.

On Thursday, provincial party spokesperson Yanga Zicina said that Dr Rubusana region might be able to sit before the date.

“With regards to Rubusana (BCM), I am convinced that it’s possible. It’s possible, though we don’t have an official date as of yet.

“The directive came from head office, so it has to be complied with,” Zicina said.

“It’s also a call to the structures overlooking dispute resolution and preparatory structures to speed up the processes. So Rubusana may sit, it is possible.”

There are a lot of challenges and delays. I don’t think we will sit. But they are confident that they are ready, this week all outstanding BGMs are ongoing — Party insider

Zicina said the Sarah Baartman district, however, might be trailing behind.

If the regions failed to sit by December 3, they would only be allowed to sit post the NGC to avoid disruptions.

“They will participate but it simply means that they are not permitted to disrupt the preparatory processes of the NGC.”

A party insider, however, said there had been no indication that BCM was ready.

“There are a lot of challenges and delays. I don’t think we will sit. But they are confident that they are ready, this week all outstanding BGMs are ongoing.”

Following a provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting on Monday, the party also confirmed that it would hold its provincial elective conference, to elect new leadership, from March 27 to 30.

This is in line with the national executive committee (NEC) resolution, which directed that all regional and provincial conferences be held before the end of March 2026 in preparation for local government elections.

Speculation is rife within the party structures that provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane is seeking a third term, with Ngcukayitobi emerging as a potential challenger.

According to insiders, certain members are backing both Mabuyane and Ngcukayitobi, fuelling speculation about a possible leadership contest.

The party also adopted a roadmap for the 10th Provincial Conference and the 5th Amathole Regional Conference.

The party is pushing for renewal, unity and discipline ahead of the conferences, with the PEC reaffirming its commitment to securing the full participation of as many structures as possible in the pivotal gatherings.

Mbalula’s office did not respond by the time of publication.

Daily Dispatch