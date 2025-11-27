Eastern Cape men win damages for wrongful arrests, detention

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The pair sued for damages in February 2023 after their arrests on May 13 2019.

The minister of police has been ordered to pay two Qumbu men more than R1.2m in damages after the Mthatha high court found their arrest and 21-day detention on stock theft charges was unlawful.

In a recent judgment, acting judge Aaron Zono ordered the minister to pay R630,000 to each of the men, aged 81 and 50, ruling that their arrest and detention had no lawful basis.

Theywere first taken into custody on May 2, then released, only to be brought before court the nextday.

The state opposed bail and they remained in custody until June 3, when bail was granted.

They argued that their arrests were unlawful because the arresting officer had not reasonably suspected them of committing an offence under stock theft legislation.

They said he failed to exercise any discretion over their arrest or detention, made no attempt to seek police bail on May 13, and that their pre-court detention stemmed directly from an unlawful arrest.

They also argued that the police had “maliciously opposed” bail.

Appalling and inhuman prison conditions are other forms of torture meted [out] to the plaintiffs … They [were] stripped of their human dignity. — Acting judge Aaron Zono

The police argued there had been reasonable suspicion after a tip-off led the investigating officer and the livestock owner to two sheep which had allegedly been stolen.

They maintained the men’s detention was lawful and that they needed time to secure criminal profiles and SAP 69 forms.

But Zono rejected this version, raising serious concerns about the arresting officer’s reliability.

“Warrant Officer Mthini testified that the plaintiffs were taken from their home for questioning or interrogation,” he said.

“As things developed in the cross-examination, Warrant Officer Mthini changed tack … He even surprisingly denied having said that the plaintiffs were taken to the police station for questioning or interrogation.

“At this early stage, it is plain that Warrant Officer Mthini’s evidence … was not reliable and credible.”

Zono also questioned the police’s claim that the men had been taken to the police station on May 2 for settlement talks.

“The plaintiffs were kept in the police station the whole day … approximately nine hours. It is not clear why … as they were willing to find each other.

“The plaintiffs were kept in the police station [against] their will.”

He found the men had in fact been arrested on May 2, despite the lack of entries in the police occurrence book, recovery statements or pocketbooks.

“It clearly shows that the defendant bent over backward not to shed light on the events of May 2 2019.”

Zono ruled that the men’s second arrest on May 13 was also unlawful.

“No law was used to rearrest the plaintiffs … They [police] were [a] law unto themselves. They took the law into their own hands.”

He criticised the decision to detain the men rather than issue a summons.

“[The] plaintiffs’ respective arrests on [May 13] were unlawful.”

Zono further noted evidence that police in the Mpondomise region routinely opposed bail in stock theft cases and did not summon suspects — conduct that he said “must be tied up” with the decision to detain the men.

“It is impermissible to arrest a person on multiple occasions for the same offence without any basis in law.”

He said the state was liable for damages for the men’s incarceration from May 13 to June 3, adding that conditions in custody had stripped them of their dignity.

“Appalling and inhuman prison conditions are other forms of torture meted [out] to the plaintiffs … They [were] stripped of their human dignity.”

He found the humiliation and loss of reputation suffered by the men to be significant and concluded: “An amount of R630,000 for each plaintiff is a fair and reasonable compensation.”

Daily Dispatch