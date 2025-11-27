Hundreds stranded as taxi operators halt services in Dutywa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TAXI PROTEST: A taxi drivers’ strike brought traffic to a standstill on the N2 in Dutywa and blocked the R408 in Willowvale and Ngcobo.

Hundreds of commuters were left stranded in Dutywa on Wednesday as taxi operators took to the streets in protest, refusing to operate.

The protest left many sleeping at the Dutywa Town Hall, with shops, banks and other essential services remaining closed.

Taxi drivers are in ongoing conflict with other transport operators.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said a meeting was held on Wednesday with the taxi drivers, together with transport MEC Xolile Nqatha, to hear their grievances and discuss a way forward because the people of Ngcobo were struggling with the withdrawal of services.

“The meeting was held and the leaders of taxi operators said they needed a maximum of 48 hours to decide if they are going on with the strike or they will get back to work,” he said.

Binqose said they raised strong concerns about what they described as unfair competition from long-distance bus operator Intercape.

They alleged that the company had significantly increased the frequency of its buses in and out of Ngcobo, with services reportedly running hourly to Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

They believed this had effectively displaced the long-distance taxi services that had previously operated on these routes.

“Taxi drivers emphasised that their withdrawal is a form of peaceful protest aimed at cutting off the feeder system that brings commuters from surrounding villages into town, which they say previously supported Intercape’s operations,” Binqose said.

Mbhashe Local Municipality spokesperson Babalwa Magqwanti said the situation in Dutywa was tense as the commuters were still in town because they relied on taxis to get home.

“The situation has not changed because taxis are still not operating and shops, fuel stations are still closed.

“It’s so unfortunate that our people have found themselves spending the night in town because of not having transport.

“As the municipality we had to intervene to ensure they are safe from criminals and heavy rains. Hence we opened the Town Hall for them to spend the night,” she said.

Shutting down businesses has a direct negative impact on the town’s economy, the livelihoods of residents and overall service delivery. — Dr AB Xuma Local Municipality spokesperson Zintle Bobelo

Dr AB Xuma Local Municipality spokesperson Zintle Bobelo said the municipality was actively engaging with the taxi industry, together with relevant stakeholders, to find an amicable and sustainable solution.

She said law enforcement was on the ground to monitor the situation.

“All shops and services in Ngcobo are now open, and we strongly encourage full business operation.

“Shutting down businesses has a direct negative impact on the town’s economy, the livelihoods of residents and overall service delivery.

“It is therefore essential that economic activity continues uninterrupted.

“While engagements continue, the taxi industry has indicated that they will also be conducting their own internal discussions regarding the resumption of transport services.

“We trust that these internal processes, combined with our ongoing dialogue, will lead to a swift resolution,” she said.

Sibusiso Danti, 38, from Govan Mbeki township, said the economy in Mbhashe had not been doing well in 2025 and now that everything was at a standstill it would be worse.

“The economy will go down, Black Friday is coming and that would be a boost in business but now that can’t be because of this protest.

“Workers are affected in a very negative way because some of them are paid by the number of hours they have worked and now their salaries will not be paid in full,” he said.

