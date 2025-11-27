New tariff proposals spark fresh backlash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Many residents felt social media and metro website notices were inadequate and said the timeframe to lodge their input was too short.

Buffalo City Metro’s battle over electricity tariffs has reignited, with residents accusing the city of rushing a new “token” public participation process while the court fight over the legality of its “basic service” charges continues.

With the deadline for submissions days away, some ratepayers are openly discussing withholding payment of the charge.

In mid-November, BCM issued social media notices urging ratepayers to make submissions on the draft 2026/2027 electricity increases.

Some residents also received emails of the notices, while others had letters attached to their monthly services bills.

Residents were given until Friday November 28 to make submissions.

While SA has no legal minimum period for public participation, the law requires that residents have a “meaningful and reasonable opportunity” for engagement.

Earlier in November, the Bhisho high court ruled in favour of an application brought against the city by various ratepayers’ associations which teamed up with the Friends of Schalk NPO.

On November 6, acting judge Ntsikelelo Mtshabe ordered that the city’s decision to apply a basic charge to municipal accounts be reviewed and set aside, adding that the council resolution in May 2024 to adopt the basic charge was invalid and inconsistent with the constitution.

The municipality, mayor Princess Faku and energy regulator Nersa, cited as the respondents in the case, were ordered to begin a public participation process.

But the metro appealed against the ruling, which means residents must continue paying until the matter is settled.

According to a spreadsheet distributed to communities, the basic charge for prepaid domestic consumers is set to increase from R424 in the current financial year, to R487 in the 2026/2027 financial year, starting in July.

The metro needs to ensure the process is transparent and easily understood for this short timeframe to actually produce tangible responses. — Beacon Bay Residents’ Association’s Scott Roebert

One resident said: “Due to the high unemployment rate in the Eastern Cape and employment decline, particularly in Buffalo City, which has seen little growth, this blanket tariff is unsustainable for poor and middle-class households.”

Another ratepayer said: “If BCM loses the appeal, they will not be able to refund our payments. So would it not make sense to rather pay it into a trust account?”

Another said the proposed draft increases would “disproportionately affect specific property owners, creating unfair financial burdens”.

In its social media posts, the city said the recommended draft tariffs had not yet received final approval from council, and would be submitted for approval in December.

“They are still subject to change. Thereafter, the BCM council-approved tariffs will be sent for Nersa approval before December 12, as is required by Nersa, for implementation on July 1 2026.”

Beacon Bay Residents’ Association’s Scott Roebert said: “The process is so complicated and 90% of people will battle to understand what BCM is actually wanting comment on.

“Even the members of the exco of the ratepayers’ associations are having to lean on internal resources to better understand the possible new tariffs.

“The metro needs to ensure the process is transparent and easily understood for this short timeframe to actually produce tangible responses.

“Public participation needs to be open and honest.

“We feel the information we are getting from the metro isn’t actually helping anyone understand what their obligation will be.”

Reflecting on calls for payments to be withheld, Roebert said: “There have been discussions around withholding charges, but no decisions have been made.

“The sad part is BCM was completely destroyed in court and has no grounds to appeal, but are doing so just to keep people paying. This is extremely selfish.”

The Friends of Schalk Movement‘s Schalk van der Sandt said the public participation timeframe given was inadequate and the city’s use of social media was unconstitutional as not all residents could access the platforms.

“I will not tell any of our community members not to pay this basic standing charge, seeing that the city is appealing the case. Personally, I will not pay it. My family will not pay it.

“We will pay for other services.”

DA councillor Geoff Walton said it would be wrong to withhold payments.

“That would be unlawful and will merely result in increased charges for customers in interest and disconnections. The DA does not support this.”

Walton said limiting the tariff notification to social media was “exclusionary” and the city was meant to “reach the entire public”.

“Simply uploading a complex ‘cost of supply’ tariff book is not public participation.

“The average resident is not a finance expert and cannot interpret these technical spreadsheets.

“The municipality has a duty to go to the communities, explain these documents in plain language, and help residents understand how these changes impact their pockets.”

Walton said it was shocking that BCM was “repeating the same mistakes right after losing a court case regarding the 2024/2025 tariffs for the same reason”.

In their recent high court case, ratepayers were represented by attorney Brandon Blignaut of MKB Attorneys.

Blignaut advised against withholding payments and paying into a trust account.

“That would be a nightmare … I would not administer such a trust account.”

Blignaut said he was 150% confident the metro would lose its appeal.

But if the ratepayers lost “we will then petition the Supreme Court of Appeal and fight to the bitter end”.

UDM councillor Anele Skoti said the notifications were inadequate and the timeframes were unfair and unacceptable.

“The city should have gone “ward to ward, speaking directly with its people”, he said.

Skoti said the payment of this basic charge should have been suspended in the wake of the court judgment.

Quigney Ratepayers’ Association chair Cedric Pringle said the charge was unaffordable and the city should hold off on increases until the court case was concluded.

The metro did not respond to requests for comment.

