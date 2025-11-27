Power cut to state-owned flats sparks protests and war of words

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In Northcrest, it was discovered that about 90% of the tenants had illegally tampered with their electricity meters, while others had illegally connected themselves to the grid.

A decision by the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality to cut off the electricity to state-owned blocks of flats in Mthatha has sparked a war of words between the tenants and mayor Nyaniso Nelani.

On Friday, the council reportedly sent technicians to disconnect residents of New Flats in Northcrest from the grid over non-payment of their municipal rates.

Technicians were also sent to the old Northcrest Flats on Monday, with the angry tenants taking to the streets on Tuesday to voice their displeasure.

The protests, which saw two busy roads in Northcrest — John Beer Drive and Nqandu Road — blockaded with burning tyres, led to major traffic disruptions on Tuesday.

Both disconnected properties are among hundreds belonging to the department of public works.

The department has previous revealed that it is losing millions in unpaid rent as many Mthatha properties have been hijacked.

This week, the tenants lashed out at Nelani and the council, accusing them of punishing their families and children instead of taking up the issue of outstanding municipal rates with the landlord, the department of public works.

But Nelani expressed outrage at the “violent protests” by the tenants, and what he described as criminal behaviour.

“These unlawful acts directly undermine the municipality’s dedicated efforts to improve service delivery and rebuild community infrastructure.

“These properties fall under the ownership of the department of public works.

“Despite repeated attempts by the municipality to engage public works on a feasible payment arrangement, no response was received.

“This left the municipality with no alternative but to enforce standard credit control measures.”

Nelani has never bothered to come to us. We have young children who depend on electricity and sick people whose medication has to be refrigerated. Some are using nebulisers. — Old Northcrest Flats’ Association secretary Phiwokuhle Nqunqa

Mayoral spokesperson Olwethu Mabovula said the municipality was owed more than R149m and that several properties owned by public works in Mthatha were in arrears.

These included the KD Matanzima and Botha Sigcau buildings in the heart of the town which housed several state departments, and Norwood and Southridge residential flats.

However, KSD had collected more than R762,000 in outstanding municipal rates since October 2025.

In Northcrest, it was also discovered that about 90% of the tenants had illegally tampered with their electricity meters, while others had illegally connected themselves to the grid.

“This is not merely non-payment; it is systematic theft of services and criminal damage to municipal infrastructure,” Nelani warned.

“Tampering with meters and vandalising electrical installations is a serious criminal offence.”

He said those implicated would be required to pay a prescribed fine in full before any consideration of reconnection, and “there will be no exceptions”.

Of the tenants’ protests, he said: “Those who choose to engage in violent protests, destroy public infrastructure or deliberately obstruct traffic will face the full might of the law.

“We are working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure arrests are made for the destruction of road infrastructure and the wilful hindrance of traffic.”

Nelani said the local authority remained committed in its quest to transform KSD’s image and accelerate service delivery.

No criminal behaviour would be allowed to derail that progress.

Non-payment of rates negatively affected the municipality’s revenue and service sustainability, and he warned government departments that the time for negotiating was over.

“The era of arrangements is over. It is grossly unfair to law-abiding ratepayers when state entities default on their obligations.”

But Old Northcrest Flats’ Association secretary Phiwokuhle Nqunqa blasted Nelani for “running to the media” without trying to engage the affected tenants.

She said there were about 90 units in New Flats and more than 150 units in the Old Northcrest Flats accommodating more than 500 people.

“Nelani has never bothered to come to us. We have young children who depend on electricity and sick people whose medication has to be refrigerated. Some are using nebulisers.

“Our situation is not like that of government buildings where you go home after work.

“We have food that is now rotting in the fridges and people will go hungry.

“What the municipality and the mayor are saying, basically, is that we must die, they do not care about us at all.”

She said they were told public works owed about R1.4m in municipal rates for the two residential blocks.

“It is not our fight. The municipality must deal with public works.

“Electricity is a basic need for everyone in this country,” Nqunqa said.

Another tenant, who did not want to be named, blasted the municipality for putting the lives of sick tenants at risk.

He said KSD’s actions showed it did not care about the wellbeing and education of children who relied on electricity for studying.

Questions were sent to the Eastern Cape department of public works, but no response had been received by the time of publication.

Daily Dispatch