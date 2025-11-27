Taxi strikers blockade N2, bringing travel and commerce to halt

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the N2 was closed early on Wednesday by trucks.

A taxi drivers’ strike has brought traffic to a standstill on the N2 in Dutywa and blocked the R408 in Willowvale and Ngcobo.

The protests, sparked by an ongoing conflict between taxi drivers and other transport operators, has crippled the flow of goods and services, leaving commuters stranded.

Shops and banks remained closed on Wednesday.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the N2 was closed early on Wednesday by trucks.

On investigating, police discovered the trucks had been instructed to block the road, allegedly by taxi operators.

Mawisa said the situation remained calm while businesses remain closed and taxis were at a standstill.

“Police, together with other law enforcement officers, are monitoring the situation. The road is now open and traffic is flowing.

“At Ngcobo, police had high visibility and were monitoring the situation as taxis were not operating in the area.

“The situation in both Dutywa and Ngcobo was calm under the eyes of law enforcement officers.”

We are not encouraging shutdowns or protests but you cannot say that people are not justified when their calls fall on deaf ears. — Chief Xhanti Sigcawu of Willowvale

Chief Xhanti Sigcawu of Willowvale described the situation as unfortunate.

The taxi protests meant people were unable to get to work or attend their social services.

Sigcawu urged the government to listen to the people’s grievances.

“We are not encouraging shutdowns or protests but you cannot say that people are not justified when their calls fall on deaf ears.

“These protests are unnecessary because if the government lent an ear to its people they could be avoided.”

Last week, Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha issued a firm warning to taxi operators, saying: “We will not tolerate acts of lawlessness disguised as protests.

“The blockade of a major route, the alleged hijacking of trucks, and the deliberate endangerment of innocent commuters is criminal action — not industrial action.

“The right to protest cannot supersede the rights of communities to safety, mobility and access to essential services.”

Transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose confirmed the MEC had held a meeting with taxi operators at Ngcobo to hear their grievances.

“Our being here is an indication that we are willing to listen to them,” he said.

Questions were sent to Mbhashe municipal spokesperson Babalwa Magqwanti about the situation on Wednesday, but there had been no response by the time of publication.

Nomakabongwe Madikwa, 34, from eGqutyini village in Ngcobo, expressed frustration that they were unable to travel and go buy groceries for their children.

“We are hungry, our cupboards are bare yet we have money to buy.

“This thing of shops being closed and taxis not operating is affecting us in a very negative way.”

Daily Dispatch