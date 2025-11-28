Cat Matlala denies being notorious Mamelodi gunman ‘John Wick’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Security company boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has dismissed claims made by North West businessman Brown Mogotsi that he is the notorious gunman known as “John Wick”.

Mogotsi made the claim during his recent testimony before the Madlanga commission of inquiry, where he levelled several accusations against Matlala, including involvement in corruption and the bribing of high-ranking politicians.

The gunman known as “John Wick”, named after the title character in a Hollywood movie, assassinated gang members belonging to the Boko Haram group in Mamelodi, Tshwane, in 2021. The gang came onto the scene in 2018 when they began collecting “protection money” from shopkeepers.

“Commissioner, John Wick was Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala,” Mogotsi said.

Testifying before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Thursday, Matlala denied the claim.

EFF leader Julius Malema asked him, “Are you John Wick?” to which Matlala replied, “No.” When Malema asked, “Do you kill people”, Matlala again responded, “No”, and when asked if he had ever been accused of murder, Matlala also answered “No”.

Regarding his association with Mogotsi, Matlala told the committee he is not friends with the businessman.

He said he only came to know him in December when Mogotsi contacted him with an offer to help with his SAPS issues involving a lucrative tender, pretending to be working in the office of suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.

Matlala confirmed he communicated with Mogotsi to “entertain” him, alleging this was done on the advice of former police minister Bheki Cele. He alleged he paid Mogotsi R100,000 to R150,000 to fund the travel arrangements of individuals attending the ANC’s January 8 event.

The Cat VIP Security owner’s appearance before the committee came amid serious allegations. KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi previously alleged Matlala is part of a “Big Five” cartel involved in criminal activities.

Crime intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo named Matlala and Katiso “KT” Molefe as alleged central figures in the operation.

When questioned by members of the committee about his alleged involvement in drug cartels and criminal syndicates, Matlala maintained he was not involved in such activities.

TimesLIVE