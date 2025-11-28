Communities rewarded for efforts to clean up Mthatha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Communities across Mthatha are taking the lead in cleaning up their neighbourhoods, reducing illegal dumping and restoring public spaces through volunteer-driven campaigns.

For many residents, these cleanups have become a weekly commitment and a sign of growing ownership of their streets.

Their work was recognised during the awards ceremony held on Friday last week, where the top-performing wards were acknowledged for driving real change on the ground by the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality.

Ward 8, one of the most active areas, received new equipment — including a bakkie and a tractor worth R2m — to support the residents who have been maintaining their surroundings with their own tools.

The winning ward’s volunteer teams say the award reflects years of effort, often without any machinery, funding or municipal support.

Wanda Madikizela, a 43-year-old resident of Ncambedlana Phase 2, said cleaning their area had become a community duty long before the competition started.

“I am very happy with winning number one as a community.

“It helps [dealing] with illegal dumping, which was our main challenge.”

Madikizela said volunteers used household tools for months while trying to control piles of dumped bricks, bottles and household waste.

“Now with the bakkie and the grass-cutting machines, it will be easy to keep our area clean.

“I am grateful to be part of the volunteering team, and to see that our work is recognised. We plan to keep it up,” he said.

For other residents, the challenge is less about willingness and more about timing.

Many say weekday campaigns make it difficult for working people to join.

Phikolomzi Adonis, from Northcrest in Mthatha, said he supported community cleanups but often missed them because they happened during working hours.

“I am a proponent of ownership of our streets. I would love to participate, but most campaigns happen during the week. Some of us are at work.”

Adonis believes illegal dumping remains the biggest problem in Mthatha, especially in areas where people pass through from rural communities.

“People throw rubbish anywhere. The cleanups raise awareness, but the municipality must also deliver on its responsibilities because people pay rates,” Adonis said.

He said overpopulation had worsened waste management challenges, with refuse bins overflowing and sometimes only emptied twice a month.

“That forces garbage to spill outside. We burn it because it’s a problem, especially with cars moving in the area.”

Still, Adonis maintains that communities must lead the way:

“Residents must take responsibility. Even if they are not the ones cleaning, they must report illegal dumping and teach children not to litter.”

Zamkelekile Setu, from Norwood, said the community worked together in Ward 8’s winning efforts, despite facing persistent dumping.

“The ward will remain clean even more now that we have been provided with the resources. The community came together on this campaign.”

She said alcohol bottles and scattered litter remained a challenge, but the municipality responded when residents requested assistance.

“When illegal dumping is too much, we ask the municipality to help us, now with the equipment, we will do it ourselves.”

The Friday awards event also recognised volunteers across the three top-performing wards for their consistency and commitment.

According to several residents, the motivation was not the prize money, but the desire to restore dignity to their neighbourhoods.

Some expressed hope that the new machinery would help them maintain progress and address areas previously too difficult to manage manually.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, mayor Nyaniso Nelani acknowledged the residents’ efforts and linked their work to the municipality’s long-term environmental plans.

He said illegal dumping remained one of the biggest threats to the city’s environment, but the new equipment handed over to Ward 8 would support the volunteers already leading the work.

“We are providing implements to strengthen what communities have already started,” Nelani said.

He urged residents to continue reporting dumping and to stay involved in keeping their wards clean.

Madikizela said the responsibility to keep Mthatha clean began with them, not the government.

Volunteers are planning more cleanup drives, more monitoring of illegal dumping hotspots and more community involvement in protecting public spaces.

While the mayor has expressed support for their efforts, residents insist that the future of Mthatha depends on the people who sweep the streets, report dumping, teach children not to litter and maintain their immediate surroundings every day.

