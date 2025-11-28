Enrobing of Nkosi Mtyundyutho ends Qweqwe leadership battle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NEW CHAPTER: Nkosi Lutho Mtyundyutho is enrobed and anointed as traditional leader of the Qweqwe area in Mthatha on Thursday.

A five-year leadership battle has ended with AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo formally recognising and enrobing Nkosi Lutho Mtyundyutho as the legitimate traditional head of the Qweqwe area.

The shift follows a court challenge in which Dalindyebo was accused of blocking Mtyundyutho’s succession after the death of his father, Zwelidumile Mtyundyutho, in November 2020.

Instead of confirming the hereditary line, the king elevated the headmanship to an independent chieftainship in 2021 and installed his former spokesperson and close ally, Babalo Papu, as senior traditional leader, insisting the Qweqwe leadership “was not the inheritance of the Mtyundyutho family”.

Dalindyebo has since reconciled with the family and supported the enrobing of Mtyundyutho.

Though he did not attend the ceremony, he sent a high-powered delegation led by his uncle, Nkosi Thanduxolo Mtirara.

The king’s younger brother, Prince Mankunku Dalindyebo, was also present.

The Qweqwe headmanship falls under the Matyenengqina Traditional Council, led by Nkosi Mfundo Bhovulengwe Mtirara.

But Dalindyebo’s delegation made it clear that Mtyundyutho would report directly to the king.

Qweqwe comprises eight villages and its royal house, AmaDosini of AmaMpondomise origin, resides within the AbaThembu kingdom.

Mtyundyutho was enrobed in the family kraal according to AmaMpondomise custom.

AmaDosini leaders, led by Prince Vulisango Molosi, enrobed him with a royal gown made of animal hide before he was taken to the main tent, where both AbaThembu leaders and AmaMpondo AseNyandeni King Ndamase Ndamase witnessed the ceremony.

Speaking for Dalindyebo, Nkosi Thanduxolo Mtirara said the king recognised only one leader for Qweqwe.

“The king only knows you as the only legitimate traditional leader of Qweqwe, no other person.

“We hope that the Dosini royal family and AmaMpondomise will not give us another person.

“Also, the king wants the people of Qweqwe to know that he has removed Babalo Papu from anything having to do with the traditional leadership of Qweqwe.

“The king instructed us to make it clear to the people of Qweqwe that Nkosi Mtyundyutho, who he is officially inaugurating today, is the only recognised traditional leader and he will report straight to the king,” Mtirara said.

Mtirara and Molosi called for unity among traditional leaders and said they must resist any effort by the government to divide them.

Dalindyebo’s recognition of Mtyundyutho marks a significant reversal from 2021, when he insisted Papu was the rightful leader.

In a letter dated February 8 2021, the king informed Nkosi Mfundo Mtirara’s twin brother, Mfundiso, that he was suspending him as acting head of the Matyenengqina Traditional Council and asserted that Papu was the legitimate chief.

“The Qweqwe traditional leadership is not the inheritance of the Mtyundyutho family.

“The person overseeing Qweqwe, as per the directive of the kingship, and who is also the reigning traditional leader of Qweqwe, is Nkosi Zanodumo Babalo Papu,” Dalindyebo wrote.

Mfundiso Mtirara took the matter to court, challenging both the king and Papu.

Mthatha high court judge Philiso Zilwa ruled against Dalindyebo, declaring his actions unlawful and “null and void”.

Zilwa found the king had not followed Section 23 of the Eastern Cape Traditional Leadership and Governance Act of 2017, which outlines the process for recognising or removing a traditional leader.

“Such a purported appointment that is self-evidently contrary to the provisions of Section 23 of the Act can have no legal validity.

“It is null and void, and it is not open to any of the respondents to validly put reliance on it,” he wrote.

The judgment further declared the purported appointment of Papu as senior traditional leader, and the subdivision of the Matyenengqina community, unlawful and of no force and effect.

Papu was interdicted from representing himself as a traditional leader or performing any duties.

The court ordered Papu and Dalindyebo to pay the costs of the application.

On Thursday, Nkosi Mfundo Mtirara reiterated that Qweqwe remained one of his headmanships within Matyenengqina.

“We are happy that the king recognised Nkosi Mtyundyutho as the legitimate head of Qweqwe,” he said.

