Farmer arrested after clocking 199km/h on KZN south coast road

A farmer was clocked driving 199km/h in a 120km zone near Park Rynie on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Friday.

The farmer, driving a Mercedes-Benz, was nabbed as part of the provincial transport department’s road safety operation.

Provincial MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma said: “We are restoring law and order across all corners of the province. We have introduced the average speed-over-distance on various road networks and strategically placed two cameras — one at the beginning and one at the end of a designated road stretch.

“The cameras capture the vehicle’s presence at each location, allowing the system to calculate the time it took to travel the distance. We are investing in this technology as part of ending fatalities on our roads, which are caused by speeding and reckless driving.”

Municipal bodyguards bust in deputy mayor’s BMW

Earlier, the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) team arrested two bodyguards from the Ray Nkonyeni municipality, driving the deputy mayor’s official BMW X5, on charges of:

reckless driving;

illegal use of blue lights;

impersonating a police officer; and

for carrying a firearm without a firearm licence.

The bodyguards were travelling alone without the deputy mayor, who was in a council meeting.

The blue lights were confiscated and the BMW X5 impounded.

“We welcome the co-operation from the Ray Nkonyeni municipal manager, who has offered to ensure consequence management,” said Duma.

The team arrested three other drivers for speeding:

a doctor clocking 181km/h in a Ford Ranger Raptor;

an attorney caught doing 175km/h in a VW Golf; and

a retail store regional manager travelling at 170km/h in a Toyota Corolla Cross

TimesLIVE