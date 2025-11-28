Lusikisiki crossing a bridge too far for motorists

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Drivers in the Lusikisiki area have been placing their lives in danger for more than a decade by crossing a badly eroded bridge linking their communities to urban centres.

Motorists said on Thursday the situation was so bad they had to organise someone to guide them across the bridge in daylight.

At night, the bridge was mostly deserted as drivers were too scared to try their luck.

They blamed Ingquza Hill Local Municipality bosses for putting their lives and those of their children and families at risk, saying they had been pleading with the municipality to fix the bridge for the past 11 years.

However, their desperate pleas had fallen on deaf ears.

The bridge separates rural villagers in Ingquza Hill municipality’s wards 3 and 4.

It is located in Mfinizweni village between Lusikisiki and Flagstaff.

Residents say it is the shortest route to get to the centres of both towns.

More than a decade ago, almost half of it was washed away by heavy floods.

Mbhayi village resident Bonginkosi Matandabuzo said he almost paid with his life when he attempted to drive across the bridge in 2019.

He said he had suffered financially after losing control of his vehicle.

Apart from the damage to the car, including to its suspension, his woes were worsened when his insurance company refused to pay for the repairs.

“I ended up paying about R11,000 from my own pocket,” he said.

“When the bridge was built, the contractor appointed by the municipality [allegedly] did a very shoddy job, to a point where it was easily washed away by floods.”

Matandabuzo said only a few brave motorists drove over it now.

Residents in many villages that relied on the bridge were now forced to use another route that led to Tshandatshe village, which meant the journey took an hour.

“It is such a shame because the route across the bridge takes about 15 minutes for one to get to town.

“If you are not from around this area, it is advisable not to even attempt to cross it.”

People have tried to repair the bridge themselves over the years, but when the rain comes, everything is washed away. — Undertaker Luxolo Soyikani

Matandabuzo said even the gravel road linked to the bridge had become so dilapidated that the approach was impossible, especially on rainy days.

“We don’t know if this government chooses certain villages, maybe those where rich and educated people come from.

“It is like they favour certain individuals. Maybe they will remember us next year when it is time to go and vote for them.”

Mfinizweni village undertaker Luxolo Soyikani said he no longer delivered coffins if it meant driving over the damaged bridge.

Scholar transport operators often refused to drive into his village to fetch schoolchildren.

Ambulances sometimes urged families to carry sick people on foot beyond the bridge where they could be picked up and taken to hospital.

“People have tried to repair the bridge themselves over the years, but when the rain comes, everything is washed away,” Soyikani said.

The village also did not have potable water, with residents forced to drink in natural fountains along with animals, he said.

Questions were sent to Ingquza Hill municipal spokesperson Lwando Nonkonyana on Tuesday.

He promised to respond by Wednesday but had not done so by the time of publication.

Daily Dispatch