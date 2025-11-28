MK Party MP Vusi Shongwe ‘kidnapped, extorted’, says Colleen Makhubele

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MK Party chief whip Colleen Makhubele has written to National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza to lobby for tighter security for MPs. File photo.

The MK Party wants increased security for MPs serving on the special parliamentary committee investigating police corruption after its member was allegedly kidnapped this week.

MK Party chief whip Colleen Makhubele revealed on Friday, that Vusi Shongwe, an alternate member of the ad hoc committee investigating the infiltration of the police, was kidnapped and forced to withdraw cash on Wednesday night.

Makhubele wrote to National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza lobbying for tighter security for MPs.

“I regret to inform you that Honourable Vusi Shongwe, an alternate member of the ad hoc committee, was kidnapped on the night of November 26 (Wednesday), along with another individual travelling in his vehicle. During this incident, the kidnappers confiscated all three of his phones, issued threats and coerced him into paying a substantial sum of money,” she said.

This incident underscores the urgent need for enhanced security measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all members of the ad hoc committee — MK Party chief whip Colleen Makhubele to National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza

A case was opened at Thembisa police station and investigations are under way, said Makhubele.

“This incident underscores the urgent need for enhanced security measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all members of the ad hoc committee. Any further delays or failure to address these threats not only endangers our members but also exposes parliament to potential legal and financial consequences.”

Makhubele said budgetary constraints should not be used as an excuse to compromise MPs’ safety, while urging Didiza to move with urgency in addressing the safety concerns.

The ad hoc committee held its hearings at the Kgosi Mampuru prison in Tshwane this week. Tenderpreneur and attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, a central figure in the alleged dealings with senior police officers, appeared before the committee on Wednesday and Thursday.

Timeslive