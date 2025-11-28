Paramount chief Fraser to receive cultural burial with Khoi-San ceremony

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“It is a great, great loss,” Korana Ndlambe Links chief Johannes Opperman said of the passing of Eastern Cape Links Royal House paramount chief Crawford Fraser.

Fraser died on Tuesday morning from meningitis after a lengthy stay in hospital. He will be buried on Saturday.

Opperman (traditional name Gxoagoab Doup), who is bracing to step up as paramount chief, spoke about burial arrangements for Fraser and his new role.

The 51-year-old champion of rights and political status for SA’s Khoi and San had predicted his death and had left detailed instructions, Opperman said.

Opperman, together with his wife, Joanne, has remained with the Fraser family in Gqeberha for the past three months.

Among Fraser’s instructions was that he should be buried in the same week of his death in the Jacksonville Cemetery.

On the boundary between Booysen Park and Bethelsdorp in Gqeberha’s northern areas, it is also known as the Bloemendal Cemetery.

“It’s an old cemetery,” Opperman said.

“And it’s very neglected. It’s exactly why Crawford wanted to be buried there: he wanted to raise awareness of the plight of people in the northern areas.

“Even with his own body he wanted to draw attention to the plight of our people.”

Opperman said said it would be a cultural burial, which meant there would be no coffin, and a Khoi and San ceremony would be conducted.

Immediately after the burial, Opperman would be inaugurated into his new role as paramount chief of the Korana in the Eastern Cape in a cultural; gathering, he said.

“That will happen at the graveside,” he said.

Opperman said despite his new role, his base would remain in Port Alfred, where the Ndlambe Links grouping of the Korana have established a base in Centenary Park — a move currently under litigation by the Ndlambe municipality which owns the reserve.

“I will try by all means to fill his shoes,” he said.

“I will have to stand up for Khoi-San rights the way he stood up for them.

“Fortunately, foreseeing his own death, he wrote everything down that needs to be done.”

Fraser’s friend and fellow activist, Christian Martin, said a memorial service was also held at the Chatty Community Centre on Thursday.

Martin said Fraser’s death was a huge loss for SA and described him as someone who would light up a room with his presence.

“Crawford was committed to the Khoi and San cause.

“He did his best with anything he did. At all times he put others first and he was willing to sacrifice his all for a good cause.”

“He talked for those who could not talk and always went the extra mile for others,” Martin said.

“He will be dearly missed, especially for fighting for the rights of the Khoi and San. He also fought for the language of his people.

“Crawford will be remembered as a level-headed person who stood by his values.

“He remained steadfast in his beliefs and was not easily convinced otherwise.”

Martin said he played a huge role in the enrichment of the youth, teaching young people how to be responsible and respect elders.

“One of his sayings was that you must never sit next to a fire of which you did not supply the wood.

“He was a true leader and never wanted someone else to do something that he had not done himself.

“People, especially the youth, looked up to him.

“He stayed in [Bethelsdorp] Extension 30 and played a huge role in the upliftment of the young ones in [Gqeberha’s] northern areas.

“One of the successes he had in life was the [Unakho] driving school he operated.

“Hundreds of youngsters and even adults obtained their driving licences through his thriving business.”

Raymond Mateza of Truth Squad Media described Fraser as a true friend, someone who went out of his way to help others.

“He was a strong disciplinarian, but a real people’s person,” Mateza said.

“He was an activist who stood head and shoulders above the rest [and] who always got things done.

“There was always a word of advice from him for me, which I really appreciated.

“He stood up against gangsterism, but what I will remember him fondly by is the love he had for his children.”

Social media was flooded with messages of condolence for the family and memories people shared of the prominent figure.

Fraser, who lost his wife earlier in 2025, is survived by his son Joshua, 20, and daughter Abigail, 17.

