BCM councillor Sabana dies, family confirms

Buffalo City Metro ward 32 (Tsholomnqa Village, Kaysers Beach, Ncerha Village 4-7, Christmas Rock, Lillyvale, Driefontein) councillor Ntombekhaya Sabana has died.

Sabana’s family confirmed her death on Saturday morning.

A bereavement notice shared to the Dispatch claimed the ANC councillor died after a short illness.

Sabana is the fourth councillor to die in BCM in less than two years.

Family spokesperson Lisa Sabana said for now, the family does not wish to make any further statements.

In May, Ntombikayise Tom died from wounds she sustained after she was shot in her NU9 home in January. Tom, who was the ANC’s Dr WB Rubusana deputy regional chair, served in the mayoral committee responsible for corporate services.

In June, ward 12 (NU 1, Smiling Valley, Nahoon Dam, Eureka) councillor Andile Phethani died after a short illness.

In August,ward 20 (Mdantsane zones 6, 7, 8 & 16) councillor Aphiwe Gcwabe collapsed and died at a hotel in Johannesburg.

