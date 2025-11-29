EL Court gives three men who took turns raping 5 victims life sentences

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The East London Regional Court this week sentenced three men to life imprisonment after they took turns in raping four women and a 13-year-old child.

The court on Thursday sentenced Sivuyile Mbondela(41) to life imprisonment for rape and 30 years for aggravated robbery; Sisanele Hletyiwe(36) to life imprisonment for four counts of rape, five years house breaking, 15 years for aggravated robbery and; Tanduxolo Khedama(47) to life imprisonment for three counts of rape, five years for house breaking, 15 years for aggravated robbery and 15 years for possession of unlicensed fire arm and ammunition.

The sentences will go concurrently and all accused are declared unfit to possess firearms and also included in the sex offenders register.

This is after four men armed with a firearm forced entry in a house at Ngcobo farm at Stutterheim outside Qonce on 4 July 2010 at about 23:00pm and demanded money from a 40 year woman who was sleeping with her 13 year old daughter and boyfriend.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi said the perpetrators started taking turns in raping them when they did not get the money.

Mbi said three more women came from umgidi and they were joined in the raping spree.

“At some time, the driver of the combi who had brought the three came in to check as to what was keeping them and was met with gunshots which he also returned fire and the suspects then fled the scene with victim’s cellphones, the driver suffered slight injuries,” he said.

All the suspects were unknown at that stage but a police investigation yielded positive results when two cellphones and a firearm were recovered.

Mbi said due to the length of time lapsed in court appearances, some victims wanted to drop the charges as they were tired of the case but the Senior Public Prosecutor decline to withdraw the case.

One of the 5 victims has since died having testified and 4 witnesses had also passed away.

Investigating Officer, Detective Sergeant Melikhaya Kula’s work was hailed as a huge success in fight against gender based violence by the BCM District Commander, Major General Wright.

