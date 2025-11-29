Police bust R4,5m worth of illegal cigarettes following truck crash in Kei Cuttings

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Hawks commercial crimes unit and Kei Bridge police have initiated an investigation after a truck traveling to Qonce from Durban was discovered with suspected illicit cigarettes recovered during an accident on the N2 near the Kei Cuttings.

According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, the incident occurred on Tuesday when a 10-ton truck travelling from Durban enroute to Qonce veered off the roadway and plunged down an embankment.

He said police responded to the scene and discovered the vehicle approximately 50 metres into the surrounding bush.

The driver, a Burundian national, was allegedly found on site and the truck was subsequently recovered and towed to Kei Bridge Police station.

Mhlakuvana said upon initial inspection, officers detected large quantities of tobacco products concealed within the truck.

“The documentation presented by the driver appeared inconsistent, prompting the immediate involvement of Customs officials for verification,” he said.

The examination is alleged to have revealed a significant consignment of Caesar Gold and 777 cigarettes.

An estimated 300 master cases, with a preliminary value of approximately R4.5 million, were seized and secured pending formal customs verification, said Mhlakuvana.

Mhlakuvana said officials from the South African Revenue Service (Customs), assisted by members of the Hawks, commenced the detailed counting, verification, and processing of the seized consignment in the presence of the driver on Wednesday.

“Upon conclusion of the verification procedure, the cigarettes were formally handed over to East London Customs to pursue further legislative and regulatory investigations, he said.

A case docket has been opened for intensive investigation.

“Investigators will pursue all leads relating to the origin, intended distribution, and possible organised networks implicated in the illicit trade of tobacco products, said the Hawks.

