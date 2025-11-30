National Guard shooting suspect radicalised in US, homeland secretary says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pictures of National Guard members Andrew Wolfe and Sarah Beckstrom, who were shot on November 26 in Washington, are displayed next to a picture of the suspect of the shooting, Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, on the day of a press conference with FBI director Kash Patel, US Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro and other authorities, in Washington DC, US, on November 27 2025.

US authorities believe the Afghan immigrant accused of ambushing National Guard members in Washington DC, was not radicalised until after he came to the US, Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem said on Sunday.

Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press and ABC’s This Week, Noem said authorities think that alleged shooter Rahmanullah Lakanwal was already living in Washington state when he became radicalised. Investigators are seeking more information from family members and others, Noem said.

Authorities identified Lakanwal, 29, as the suspect in a Wednesday shooting that took place just blocks away from the White House and which killed one National Guard member and critically wounded another. After the shooting, US President Donald Trump’s administration pointed to a lack of vetting of Afghans and other foreign nationals during the term of former President Joe Biden, though Lakanwal was granted asylum under Trump.

Lakanwal entered the US in 2021 as part of the Biden administration’s mass evacuation of Afghans who aided US forces during the two-decade war in Afghanistan as the Taliban took power. He was granted asylum in April by Trump’s administration, a government file reviewed by Reuters showed.

We are going to go through every single person that has a pending asylum claim. — US Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem

Noem’s comments suggest that Lakanwal, who was part of a CIA-backed unit in Afghanistan, may have embraced extremism after arriving in the US.

“We believe he was radicalised since he’s been here in this country,” Noem told NBC News. “We do believe it was through connections in his home community and state, and we’re going to continue to talk to those who interacted with him, who were his family members.”

Noem said US officials have received “some participation” so far from people who knew Lakanwal and warned that the US would pursue anyone connected to the shooting.

“Anyone who has the information on this needs to know that we will be coming after you, and we will bring you to justice,” Noem said.

After Wednesday’s attack, the Trump administration took steps to clamp down on some legal immigration, including a freeze on processing of all asylum applications.

Noem said on Sunday that immigration officials would consider deporting people with active asylum cases if it was warranted.

“We are going to go through every single person that has a pending asylum claim,” she said.

Reuters