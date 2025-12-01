Celebrities join glitz and glamour of Berlin November

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Horse racing enthusiasts and fashionistas attended the 2025 Berlin November at Ntabozuko on Saturday.

Thousands of horse racing enthusiasts and fashion lovers flocked to the small town of Ntabozuko on Saturday to celebrate the 12th anniversary of the Berlin November event.

The flagship event attracted high-profile guests in their best suits and gowns, among them Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, musical artists Butho Vuthela, Blaq Diamond, Young Stunna and many more.

The Berlin November attracts audiences who help sustain the broader arts economy, including tourism, local businesses and other venues.

Horse racing enthusiasts and fashionistas attened the 2025 Berlin November at Ntabozuko on Saturday Picture ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

The festival brings in visitors from far and wide, who not only enjoy the event but also contribute to the local economy by spending money in shops, restaurants and hotels.

Mabuyane said he was impressed by how the Berlin November had grown, noting that the event played a significant role in promoting social unity, tourism and economic activity in the province.

“Even though I’m just arriving, I can already see that the event is looking better every year. I think people are enjoying themselves.

“These are the kinds of events we all need for stress relief and to socialise with our families,” he said.

He emphasised that the provincial government remained committed to supporting legal and viable initiatives that stimulated the local economy.

It brings a lot of tourism, which is why I have asked the MEC for finance to look at increasing the budget for tourism

“It brings a lot of tourism, which is why I have asked the MEC for finance to look at increasing the budget for tourism.

“We must secure major events in our province, events like this, and make sure they happen effortlessly.”

Revellers embraced the theme, “Riot of Colours,” with vibrant and imaginative outfits, while horse-racing fans sang spirited chants in support of their favourite competitors.

Lungisa Sigobelwana, head of East London-based media platform The Voice Lounge, said the Berlin November offered businesses a valuable platform to showcase their work.

“We are here at the Berlin November to introduce ourselves, to say to the people that The Voice Lounge has arrived,” he said.

Gospel artist Butho Vuthela expressed gratitude for being honoured in his home province.

“Being given the opportunity to come and entertain our people is a blessing, and I appreciate it.

“It’s not nice performing internationally and not being recognised back at home,” he said.

Isivumelwano wins the 12th edition of the Berlin November horse racing event with Jockey Sandile Xoza and owner Lopez Magongo. (ALAN EASON)

Local DJ Xola Morgan Gilman, popularly known as Ngu X, performed for the second time at the festival and shared his appreciation for the opportunity.

“As a local artist performing here, I truly appreciate being part of this festival.

“Each year, I learn and grow from the experience, especially since this was my second year playing on the open stage,” he said.

Lopez Magongo, owner of the winning horse, who was confirmed as the king of the Berlin November, said the event helped bring people together.

Magongo won his eighth title in 12 editions of the event.

“The Berlin November allows people to come together, watch and enjoy horses race and get to appreciate what we do,” he said

“We are delighted to have won the race again this year.

“It is now the fifth time in a row and the eight overall,” Magongo said.

“It was not easy, even this year, because the Berlin is the most competitive race in our horse racing calendar.

“Our supporters from Ndevana came in numbers to support us because they are close by.

“It is always nice when they come and watch us and see what we do.

“Our community is the one that keeps the horses safe and gives us places to train prior to the event,” he said.

Daily Dispatch