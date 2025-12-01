Determined commercial pilot’s journey from Komani to the skies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Komani-born pilot Luyanda Sixishe at Blue Chip Flight School, where he completed his commercial training.

Luyanda Sixishe had never imagined himself flying aeroplanes until he was in matric.

At 26, he is now a commercial pilot.

His achievement is the result of years of sacrifice, slow progress, financial strain, and determination.

Born and raised in Komani and now based in East London, Sixishe’s journey into aviation began in an unexpected way, long before he ever imagined himself as a pilot.

He first heard the word aviation in matric in 2017. A classmate mentioned it in passing, and the idea stayed with him.

Not long thereafter, former Queen’s College pupil Matthew Rasmussen offered him an introductory flight in East London. That single experience changed the course of his life.

“That first flight made aviation feel real and reachable for me. From then on, my passion only grew,” he said.

Sixishe grew up in a family that valued discipline and education.

Once he discovered aviation, he committed himself fully. He started private pilot training in Komani, but progress was slow.

Flying lessons were expensive, and his instructor travelled from East London on weekends.

Every hour in the air depended on whether his parents could afford the next payment.

“We took it one step at a time.”

He later moved to East London to speed up his training. The relocation helped, but the financial challenges remained.

Everything changed when the Eastern Cape department of transport offered him funding to complete his Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL).

With stable support, he moved to Wonderboom National Airport to finish his training and completed his commercial training through Blue Chip Flight School.

“That funding changed everything. It made finishing my CPL possible.”

Today, Sixishe is one of the young faces reshaping a profession long seen as exclusive.

He is aware of the weight of representation but chooses to focus on excelling as a pilot rather than the title of “one of the few”.

“For me, it means doing my work with excellence and integrity.

“If my journey inspires others, then I am grateful.”

Growing up in Komani, he never met a pilot who looked like him. He wants that to be different for the next generation.

He believes young people need to see real examples before they can believe aviation is within reach.

“Representation matters because it expands what young people believe is possible.”

His most memorable moment so far is his first solo cross-country flight.

Flying alone, navigating from one point to another without an instructor, confirmed his belief that he belonged in the sky.

“There’s nothing like lifting off alone and getting to exactly where you need to go.”

Sixishe has not started commercial work yet, but he already speaks like a professional pilot — clear, measured, and focused on safety.

He believes discipline is the most important skill in aviation.

“A pilot steps into the cockpit ready, not hopeful.”

He wants more bursaries at early stages, more mentorship, and more outreach in rural areas.

Though he is not formally mentoring yet, he often advises aspiring pilots and hopes to do so officially one day.

“I would love to give to others what my mentors and instructors gave to me,” he said.

His long-term goal is to become a training captain for a major airline.

For now, he is building his hours, staying ready for opportunities, and carrying the hopes of many young people who see their own possibilities reflected in him.

Every time he takes off, he is reminded of how far he has come.

“Every time I take off into the sky, I am reminded that the world is more than where I am standing.”

From Komani to the cockpit of an aeroplane, Sixishe’s path shows what can happen when opportunity meets hard work.

His story is a reminder that dreams sometimes begin with a single moment — one flight, one spark — and grow into a new future.

