Dream becomes reality with start of film festival

Director Nceba Mqolomba says local, national and international productions are to be showcased during the Eastern Cape Film Festival in December

The Eastern Cape Film Festival (ECFF) is gearing up for its 10th anniversary celebration.

The anniversary celebrations will be held by the Eastern Cape Film Hub in East London from Monday to Saturday, featuring filmmakers and creatives.

Partnering with the Eastern Cape Development Corporation and the Eastern Cape Film Hub in Buffalo City, this milestone embraces an inspiring theme: “It all starts with a dream … wake up and make it real.”

The ECFF said it wanted to guarantee that locally-produced film matched the province’s values and long-term strategy while promoting outstanding material and developing strategic industry abilities.

“The 10th ECFF is more than just a screening event; it’s an economic catalyst,” festival founder and director Nceba Mqolomba said.

“Our theme is a direct challenge to our filmmakers to ‘wake up and make it real’ by translating their cinematic visions into profitable enterprises in this fourth industrial revolution (4IR) era.

“We are focused on injecting high-end skills and creating sustainable jobs right here in the Eastern Cape, ensuring our province claims its authority as a Home of Legends.”

He said the festival’s vision extended far beyond the celebration of 10 years.

“The festival’s core objective is to move beyond mere celebration and serve as an active economic catalyst, ensuring the Eastern Cape advances in the hi-tech production space.

“The programme is specifically designed for industry capacitation and collaboration, targeting wealth creation and sustainable job growth for youth, women and persons with disabilities,” Mqolomba said.

Kariega born, Ian Jonkers internationally screened documentary “The First Man” Language as Resistance, to be screened at the tenth annual Eastern Cape Film Festival. In photo: Ian Jonkers (SUPPLIED)

He said the ECFF aimed to position the province as an international film destination, showcasing its unique history, rich heritage and diverse landscapes as ideal settings for high-class productions.

“Bringing together filmmakers, industry experts and emerging talent, the festival seeks to deepen the conversation around positioning film as a key economic driver.

“By empowering local filmmakers, we address socioeconomic challenges while boosting related industries such as tourism, textiles, transport, hospitality and security.

“The primary goal is to provide a platform for filmmakers to showcase their work, acquire new skills, network and build a unified industry, ultimately positioning film as a tool for expression and empowerment,” he said.

The key objective of the festival included promoting the province’s participation in the digital economy.

“We aim to position filmmaking as a key contributor to the province’s digital economy, create new employment opportunities within the film value chain, utilise film to attract tourists, use storytelling to foster unity and understanding, and establish the Eastern Cape as a premier location for global film production,” Mqolomba said.

The six-day festival will feature a robust hybrid programme hosted both in person in East London and online, designed to connect talent with opportunities.

The programme highlights include masterclasses and workshops of high-level training sessions delivered by expert facilitators across multiple categories.

It will also include stakeholder engagements in panel discussions with entities such as the Eastern Cape Development Corporation, the Eastern Cape Film Hub, and the department of sport, arts and culture.

The festival will conclude on Saturday with the Eastern Cape Film Awards, celebrating excellence in filmmaking across local, African and international content.

“Screenings and activations will extend into communities across all eight districts or regions of the province.

“We will also be having films coming from other countries like Uganda, Lesotho, Tanzania, Germany and the UK,” Mqolomba said.

He said the festival would host several world and Eastern Cape premieres, and among them was the highly anticipated opening film.

It is The First Man, a groundbreaking new documentary by Eastern Cape filmmaker Ian Jonkers, funded by the National Film & Video Foundation (NFVF).

“The documentary follows the powerful journey of paramount chief Joseph Kreeling, a descendant of Adam Kok, as he travels across SA to revive and protect the endangered indigenous languages and cultural heritage of the Khoi and San, SA’s First People,” Mqolomba said.

