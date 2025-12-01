Dust-up over BCM health and safety inspectors

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two weeks ago, the metro together with the safety and security cluster, intensified its compliance operations by conducting searches at various business premises.

Despite calls from its own staff and opposition political parties for the city to increase the number of its health and safety inspectors ahead of the festive season, the Buffalo City Metro maintains that it has enough “fully capable” staff to do the job.

The issue came to light after the metro paraded its group of health and safety inspectors as they prepared to carry out operations at spaza shops across the metro.

Though more than 1,000 spaza shops are registered, fewer than 50 municipal staff members were responsible for health and compliance authority during the operation.

This, according to UDM councillor Anele Skoti, is unacceptable.

Skoti said the party had noticed that BCM had “very few” health inspectors during a recent blitz targeting the city’s dilapidated and hijacked buildings.

“We are understaffed, that is true. We have been saying this for a long time to the relevant directorates to fill all outstanding vacancies, but it is being done at a slow pace.

“The people’s safety is what is important here. This all depends on the mayor approving [the filling of] these vacancies.”

The city is responsible for ensuring compliance with health and safety regulations within its jurisdiction.

This includes municipal facilities, public spaces and workplaces where inspectors check for compliance with health and safety regulations and, where necessary, issue warnings, fines or stop-work orders if safety standards are not met.

Though municipalities are not required to have a specific number of health and safety inspectors, the National Health Act (Act 61 of 2003) mandates local authorities to provide municipal health services, including environmental health services, which include health and safety inspections.

According to a reliable source in the municipality, hundreds of inspectors were needed throughout BCM.

“The staffing requirements for health and safety inspectors are typically determined by the municipality’s specific needs, budget and organisational structure.

“Environmental health practitioners or health inspectors are responsible for carrying out inspections, enforcing regulations and providing education and guidance on health and safety matters.

“Looking at the size of BCM, we are looking at around 800 inspectors needed.”

The source said having too few health and safety inspectors could have far-reaching consequences, including less frequent inspections, “potentially leading to undetected safety hazards and increased risk of accidents, injuries and health issues”.

However, the city denied these claims.

BCM spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said on Sunday there was no shortage of health and safety inspectors and that all departments responsible for compliance, enforcement and public safety remained “adequately staffed and fully capable of executing their duties” throughout the year, including during the festive season.

“The figure of 800 inspectors being cited is incorrect and does not reflect the city’s actual operational requirements or staffing structure.

“Our deployment model is based on risk assessment, population density, historical trends and specialised unit collaboration — not on arbitrary numerical assumptions.”

However, Fuzile said as part of BCM’s annual festive-season readiness plan, it would deploy a co-ordinated team of qualified health and safety officers which would be supported by additional enforcement and operational units where necessary.

“These resources are more than sufficient to ensure that all planned safety campaigns and compliance operations across the metro are carried out effectively,” he said.

DA councillor Geoff Walton said it was possible that certain departments were understaffed.

“The resources considered necessary in each department far exceed the capacity of the city to fund all such requested posts.

“Certainly, many posts could be done away with, but it is not clear that those savings would fund the reported 800 inspectors considered necessary.

“Management considers that an organogram in excess of 10,000 is needed to operate the city, but this fails to take into account that the city struggles to fund the 5,000 or so staff currently employed.

“Were 800 inspectors to be appointed the percentage allocated to staff costs would far exceed the prudent level of 30%, possibly rising to over 50%, and cuts in other services may then be necessary,” Walton said.

“The stark reality is that the poor state of our sanitation and other infrastructure as well as illegal dumping is the cause of many diseases and no greater number of inspectors can reduce that, if the underlying issues are not dealt with.”

On Friday, BCM launched its Safer Festive Season campaign where its law enforcement officers held a pledge ceremony.

The raids targeted spaza shops and chisa nyamas to ensure they complied with health and safety regulations.

In February, the city had 1,455 registered spaza shops. However, it is believed that many more unregistered outlets were operating.

BCM closed more than 600 spaza shops that were not complying with regulations during a clampdown, as SA grappled with food-borne illnesses caused by contaminated or expired goods.

At least 22 children died countrywide from food poisoning-related illnesses in the 11 months to November 2024.

President Cyril Ramaphosa called for the registration of all spaza shops to ensure they met minimum standards.

In May, BCM and several municipalities in the Amathole District were caught up in a legal wrangle between Constitutional Justice for Africa and the Eastern Cape education department.

The nonprofit is at odds with the department for running school nutrition programme kitchens without the necessary paperwork.

To be compliant, school kitchens must have a certificate of acceptability, along with compliance certificates for gas, electricity and water use to ensure safety standards are met.

A volunteer food handler’s certificate is also needed.

These certificates are issued by municipalities after the facilities have been inspected.

According to reports, just one of the 712 schools in the National School Nutrition Programme in the Buffalo City Metro and Amathole West district had the required food safety certificates.

The NPO criticised both districts for failing to enforce compliance and accused the education department of knowingly breaching the law.

Constitutional Justice reserved the right to seek a court order to enforce the regulations, which could result in the school kitchens being shut down.

At the time, Fuzile said the city had never issued fines to noncompliant schools — “in line with the co-operative government principles wherein spheres of government are expected to work together towards improving the health and safety of children in schools”.

Constitutional Justice’s legal representative, Eddie Scheun, said on Friday the inability of the municipality to inspect such schools was a reality.

The NPO and the department are still at loggerheads on the issue.

