Families urged to remain vigilant as matric exams end

Education MEC Fundile Gade congratulated the class of 2025 for “their hard work throughout the past years” and encouraged pupils to use the holiday period to rest and prepare for the next stage of their lives.

Matric exams ended last week with the Eastern Cape education department praising pupils for their perseverance while urging families to remain vigilant against risky celebrations and emotional distress linked to exam outcomes.

The National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, written by 117,000 matriculants in the province, ended onNovember 26.

Gade said the department remained “steadfast in its commitment” to ensure pupils were equipped for life beyond school.

“We are committed to ensuring that the young people are trained and educated, such that they can be able to respond to the intergenerational poverty that is an elephant in the room,” he said.

Officials emphasised that education remained a powerful tool in improving the socioeconomic conditions of families and urged matriculants to serve as “beacons of hope” in their communities.

The 2025 exam season began on October 20 with a Computer Applied Technology practical and ended with the music comprehension paper on November 26.

The department described the season as largely successful, with few disruptions.

Education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the most common incidents at exam centres involved pupils falling ill due to stress and anxiety.

Pupils who could not complete their papers due to sickness would be allowed to write again during the May/June examination period.

However, Mtima warned that there were heightened risks in the weeks after the exams, including dangerous “pen-down” parties where alcohol is consumed and emotional crises linked to disappointment or fear of failure.

The department has recorded rising levels of exam-related distress in recent years.

Earlier in November, officials expressed deep concern after a matric pupil from an East London school died by suicide.

He and four other pupils had allegedly been caught cheating shortly before the incident.

“The loss of life is a heartbreaking occurrence for any family or household. It is even more painful to lose a child,” Mtima said.

He said the death had prompted a reassessment of the department’s support measures.

“The demise of the candidate ... is regrettable and has taught us ... that when these candidates have been caught for any examination-related misdemeanours, the department shall be extremely fast in providing the psycho-social support for these learners.

“They are proving to be emotionally fragile, hence the levels of awareness and readiness to respond shall be heightened as from 2026.”

Long study hours had contributed to elevated stress levels among pupils.

Mtima also raised concerns about crime, which he said continued to affect examination logistics and safety.

“The high levels of crime are negatively affecting the logistical operations and the monitoring of examinations.

“The hijacking of government vehicles is on the rise, and the safety of learners when they are from night revision classes and [attacks on] teachers and learners by criminals in school premises is also on the rise,” he said.

Marking will take place from December 1 to 12 at 25 centres in the province, with more than 5,000 markers appointed for the 2025 NSC examinations.

National results will be released by basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube on January 12, followed by the provincial announcement on January 13.

