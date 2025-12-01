Generations later, family’s natural colic cure to go national

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

One of a mother’s worst nightmares is to have a newborn baby that is plagued by colic.

Colic is a temporary condition that should resolve on its own by the time a baby is three to four months old, but it is one of the toughest challenges a mother can endure, with little or no sleep for her or her child.

So says Poliswa Zonzaba, a director of a generational family business that has been making and selling Zonzaba Colic Medicine for countless years in the Eastern Cape, based in Dikeni.

Last week, she was attending the East London Industrial Development Zone innovation week, sharpening her marketing and distribution skills.

“For as long as I can remember, my family has been harvesting the plants for our colic medication, brewing them and then selling them to the villages in the area, but the story goes much further back than that.”

She said her great grandmother, back in the 1940s, worked as a domestic worker for a family in Cape Town, returning to Dikeni for holidays with her family.

“The mother for the Cape Town family she worked for had a newborn baby who could not sleep for more than two hours and would then cry for another two hours before sleeping again.

“My great-grandmother, or so I was told many, many years later, went into the veld with her basket, found the right plants and made a concoction.

“The mother was desperate, gave the child a dose which was repeated, and the colic went away, much to the family’s relief.

“The story was only one of countless success stories, and as I grew up, the word spread, so sales multiplied.

“Then we were hit by a huge problem. Sales of the brew, which were restricted to the area, were challenged by big businesses, because the product was not licenced, and we suspected they thought our success would be a ticket to big profits.”

She said her sister, who has a PhD, decided to take up the challenge from the big companies, and submitted the product for testing.

“The family was delighted, when less than a month ago, we got the test results and it passed.

“We are now able to get into full production.

“We have set up a manufacturing plant in the East London Industrial Development Zone and will extend marketing way past the traditional area of the Eastern Cape.

“It is a big investment but we, as a family, are happy to take it on.”

She said her mother, a teacher who was not only well respected by the parents and pupils she taught, had also been a source of information on most subjects.

“Teachers were revered as information sources on most subjects, and mothers having their first child and needing advice on how to bring up their child, would consult her.

“Healthcare was one subject they needed to consult an expert on, and if the child was seriously colicky they needed help.

“While my mother had no formal health training, she was a colic expert, and could also supply the medicine to ease the problem.”

