Mthatha stadium event ban to hit economy, entertainment industry, say unhappy organisers

Built as part of the 2010 Fifa Soccer World Cup legacy project, the R230m Mthatha Stadium was officially unveiled in 2012, two years after the global football showpiece was held in SA.

Authorities in Mthatha have put a ban on the hosting of music festivals and church events at the town’s best soccer facility, the recently-renamed Jerald Hawkes Stadium.

Though King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipal bosses remained mum on reasons for the decision, it has sparked mixed reactions from locals including event organisers.

Questions were sent to municipal manager Ngamela Pakade and municipal spokesperson Sonwabo Mampoza on the matter, but both had not responded by publication deadline on Friday.

But a senior municipal official with inside knowledge on the issue confirmed the ban, saying “yes, because they damage the infrastructure by erecting tents and performance stages in the middle of the pitch.

“Unfortunately, they often use sharp objects which they push deep into the ground to ensure those structures are safe and secure.

“But they end up damaging irrigation pipes because mostly those things are very sharp.”

The official, however, could not say whether the ban would be permanent.

"It's a huge inconvenience because these things are meant to be communicated from the get-go."

Provincial government attributed the delays to structural defects that had been detected during its construction.

Last week, KSD mayor Nyaniso Nelani officially re-named the facility after Hawkes, a renowned local community activist.

In its initial design, it was meant to have several smaller pitches to be used as training grounds as well as facilities to cater for several other sporting codes.

At the time, authorities had promised the venue would be used to bolster grassroots sports development.

But in recent years, the stadium became more famous for hosting music festivals, government events and church services.

It was reported earlier in 2025 that the venue had not hosted any soccer games since the beginning of the year, sparking fears it could become a white elephant.

This week, it was reported organisers of the King Buyelekhaya Music Festival, one of the biggest events on Mthatha’s social calendar, had been forced to postpone it after they were denied use of the stadium.

The event’s organiser, Ludwe Ngxanga, said the postponement was unavoidable following months of uncertainty over the use of the stadium grounds.

When asked about the decision to ban the hosting of music festivals and other social events at the facility, a disappointed Ngxanga said: ”It’s a huge inconvenience because these things are meant to be communicated from the get-go.

“Being forced to change logistics at the last minute is very strenuous.

“The facility is meant to host every activity, it makes no sense that now it should only cater for soccer.

“It makes no difference if people are wearing soccer boots or not.”

Influencer, entrepreneur and entertainer Live Mabeqa was also against the decision.

“This decision will affect domestic tourism because event organisers will prefer to hold their events in other towns because Mthatha has no multipurpose event facility.

“This will affect the local economy, especially small businesses and hawkers who usually benefit from entertainment events that take place at the stadium.”

He said the stadium was not only strategically placed and easily accessible, but was also the safest facility in the area.

DJ, entrepreneur and event organiser DJ Mist SA said in other towns, events were hosted on smaller pitches inside a stadium and urged authorities to find an alternative to protect the interests of those involved in the entertainment space.

“It started when I was doing my event earlier this year.

“We were told it was closed as they were trying to grow the grass on the pitch, so I am not surprised.

“It’s unfortunate that as event organisers, we do not have a safer and reasonable alternative, we are relying mostly on that stadium.

“I do understand the frustrations from soccer people about the need to have a proper soccer pitch but we also need to be catered for. There should be a venue we can use,” he said.

He said social events not only boosted the economy but helped expose local talent.

Former municipal councillor-turned community activist, Pasika Nontshiza, accused authorities of paying “lip service” when it came to sports development, as local people were seldom allowed to use the stadium.

“We do not have visionary people who realise that entertainment not only serves entertainment needs but economic needs,” he said, adding that top artists such as Black Coffee could not be expected to perform at smaller venues.

However, Mthatha soccer legend Sozizwe “Platt” Wana, who now works as a development coach, said he were excited at the news.

He said teams were mostly forced to use the Rotary Stadium.

But he urged authorities to stop charging teams for the use of the Jerald Hawkes Stadium, saying if youngsters could play at the venue with its better facilities, it would inspire them to dream big.

Former women’s soccer player-turned youth soccer academy owner, Ziyanda Mercy Qikani, said: “I am so excited. This thing of prioritising other things at a soccer stadium was a huge challenge.

“Even in the off season, people still want to see soccer.

“We have three teams playing in high leagues in Mthatha, they should be able to use the stadium without having to pay anything as they are helping expose our own talents.”

