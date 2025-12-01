SAfm broadcaster and four men remanded over alleged mercenary plot

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nonkululeko Mantula, 39, Thulani Mazibuko, 24, Xolani Ntuli, 47, Siphamandla Tshabalala, 23, and Sifiso Mabena, 21, appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate's court charged with contravening the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act.

Senior SAfm radio broadcaster Nonkululeko Mantula appeared briefly in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Monday facing charges of contravening the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act.

Mantula, 39, who is also co-chair of the Brics Journalists Association, stood alongside four co-accused as the matter was postponed to December 8 for a formal bail application.

They are Xolani Ntuli, 47, Thulani Mazibuko, 24, Siphamandla Tshabalala, 23, and Sfiso Mabena, 21.

On hearing the postponement ruling and that she would be remanded, Mantula appeared to roll her eyes.

The group was arrested on Friday at OR Tambo International Airport while allegedly en route to Russia to fight as mercenaries in the Russia–Ukraine conflict.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale confirmed the arrests, saying they are part of the crimes against the state (CATS) unit’s widening investigation into the recruitment and facilitation of South Africans in foreign armed conflicts.

“The arrest followed a tip-off from OR Tambo International Airport police who intercepted four men preparing to board a flight to Russia via the United Arab Emirates. Officers found their behaviour suspicious and referred them to the Hawks,” said Mogale.

She added that electronic devices and two backpacks were seized for forensic analysis.

“Co-ordination with intelligence and international counterparts is ongoing to determine the full extent of the network and any further security threats,” she said.

The arrests come amid growing controversy over claims by a group of MK Party members who allege they were “trafficked” into combat roles in Ukraine’s Donbas region.

The men claim they were recruited under false pretenses by former MK Party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Siphokazi Xuma-Zuma and a man known as Blessing Khoza.

The men said they travelled to Russia in July for what they believed was military training but were instead made to sign infantry contracts written in Russian on July 11.

Seventeen of them were eventually deployed to the front line in Donetsk while the rest returned to South Africa with Zuma-Sambudla.

Two weeks ago, Nkosazana Bonganini Zuma-Mncube, daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, opened a criminal case against her sister over the alleged recruitment of the men without their consent.

On Friday during a briefing in Durban, the MK Party confirmed that Zuma-Sambudla had resigned as an MP.

TimesLIVE