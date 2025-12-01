Siyanda Manana finally cleared of all wrongdoing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Eastern Cape health department’s director of communications, Siyanda Manana, has been cleared of all wrongdoing — four years after he was suspended.

A number of entities, including the provincial treasury and the health department, investigated the allegations against Manana.

He was placed on precautionary suspension in 2021 after a plethora of accusations were levelled against him by the department’s deputy director of communications and then spokesperson, Sizwe Kupelo.

Manana had accused his deputy of presenting an allegedly fraudulent matric certificate when applying for a job at the department a number of years previously.

Kupelo has since pleaded not guilty in the East London commercial crimes court to charges of fraud, uttering and forgery.

While Manana, who was suspended in July 2021, was never officially charged, and was recalled to work in June 2022 — 11 months after his suspension — a report clearing him surfaced only recently.

Manana had been accused of a number of transgressions, including that he was appointed to his position though he did not meet the requirements for the job.

Kupelo had also accused Manana of nepotism, being involved in irregular expenditure of more than R1.2m when he allegedly wrongly procured 760 framed photographs of the late Dr Phumza Dyantyi, then an MEC, and for allegedly obtaining a department bursary to study law fraudulently.

Details of the allegations emerged when Kupelo wrote to the public protector’s office in 2021, asking it to investigate his boss.

The matter was reportedly referred back to the health department by the public protector’s office.

The department then conducted its own internal probe, which cleared Manana.

It is understood that the report on the investigation was later challenged by Kupelo, who had raised concerns that the fraud management unit’s manager, who had conducted the investigation, was related to Manana.

The department’s administration bosses then decided to have the report reviewed and also asked the provincial treasury to assist in investigating the allegations against Manana.

The forensic audit units of both the department and the treasury later found “no evidence to support the allegations” against Manana.

“I can confirm that we as provincial treasury did conduct the investigation [into the] allegations levelled against Mr Siyanda Manana, as was requested by the department of health,” provincial treasury spokesperson Pumelele Godongwana said on Friday.

“We have since furnished the department with the report, and we can therefore not comment on the matter. All questions can be referred to the department.”

“I am glad that this challenging chapter in my life has finally been closed." — Siyanda Manana

The health department’s administration boss, Dr Rolene Wagner, said: “The investigation found that the allegations could not be substantiated and recommended that the matter be closed.”

Asked why the outcome of the probe had not been released despite the row between the two officials playing itself out in the public glare, Wagner said: “As this was an internal process, the outcome was not made public.”

Manana confirmed on Friday that he had finally been cleared of any wrongdoing.

He said he was overjoyed that the matter had been finalised,, saying it had been an obstacle to his plans to one day work as a private attorney.

“I am glad that this challenging chapter in my life has finally been closed.

“These baseless allegations had been like a dark cloud over my head for some time now.

“Everyone who Googled my name would first be met by these claims against me, but the investigation outcomes reflect exactly what type of a person I am, not the one portrayed through such unfounded claims and allegations.

“I am at peace, as I can now one day be able to pursue my private legal career, without any of this clouding me in that process,” Manana said.

Kupelo said on Sunday that though he was a complainant in the matter, he had not been provided with any report or evidence indicating that his boss had been cleared of the allegations levelled against him.

“I do not know what the department may be referring to as my complaint was lodged with the public protector and not the department,” Kupelo said.

He said that he would only be satisfied with the outcome of such a probe once he had been formally informed by the public protector’s office.

The public protector’s spokesperson, Khulu Phasiwe, could not be reached for comment by the time of publicationon Sunday.

