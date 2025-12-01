Spaza owner jailed in child rape case, wins R400,000 for wrongful prosecution

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The man, who operated a spaza shop in Bhongweni village in Mthatha, was arrested in 2013 on suspicion of having raped a child.

A decision by the police to arrest an Ethiopian businessman based in Mthatha, and the National Prosecuting Authority to prosecute, has come back to haunt them 13 years later after the Mthatha high court ordered the SAPS and NPA to pay him almost R400,000 for unlawful arrest and malicious prosecution.

The father of the alleged victim had reportedly demanded that the businessman pay him R20,000 or he would report him to the police.

In the recent Mthatha high court ruling, acting judge Aaron Zono ordered the police minister to pay the businessman R120,000 for malicious arrest and detention from August 10 to 14 in 2013.

Zono ordered the NPA to pay R250,000 for malicious prosecution.

The man also claimed for malicious prosecution against the minister of correctional services and the presiding magistrate. Zono dismissed that claim.

The man, who cannot be named because of the nature of the original charge, instituted the action for damages citing that the four respondents were responsible for his prosecution, which he considered to be malicious.

He testified that on August 10 2013, he was running a spaza shop on the premises where the alleged victim lived, when the child’s father accused him of having raped her, which he denied.

He testified that the father had requested R20,000 from him, which he refused to pay, and about 30 minutes later the police descended on his spaza shop and arrested him.

He was taken to the Central Police Station, where his fingerprints were taken and he was detained until August 13, when he first appeared in court.

He was informed he faced charges relating to raping a minor child, which he denied.

He appeared in the district court four times before his case was transferred to the regional court.

There, he said the child testified that he had raped her.

Meanwhile, a doctor who examined the child testified that the child had not been raped.

He was convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

He appealed the judgment and the regional court judgment was set aside.

Under cross-examination, he said he was convicted for a crime he did not commit.

The arresting officer, Khulebona Mkhamkelwa, who was a warrant officer at the time, testified that he arrested him because he was pointed out by the child’s father.

He further testified that he was protecting the businessman from community members, fearing they may attack him.

Under cross-examination, he said he had not suspected the businessman of any wrongdoing.

“The plaintiff has been consistent in his testimony that he was arrested for a crime he did not commit, and he further stated that the doctor’s evidence clearly demonstrated that he did not rape the child or the child was not raped."

Prosecutor Noluvo Msekelwa told that court that upon perusing the transcribed record and docket, she had concluded that any reasonable person would believe that there was a prima facie case against the plaintiff.

A prosecutor identified as Dondashe prosecuted the case.

Msekelwa refuted that there had been malicious prosecution.

The magistrate, Noxolo Mfobo, testified that the child testified in the regional court that the plaintiff had raped her.

She said the child’s father testified before her about signs that led him to believe his child had been raped.

She confirmed that the doctor had testified that the child’s hymen was intact, but stated that it was red.

She relied on the evidence of the child, father and doctor.

She refuted that she was malicious when she convicted and sentenced the plaintiff.

Zono said: “The plaintiff has been consistent in his testimony that he was arrested for a crime he did not commit, and he further stated that the doctor’s evidence clearly demonstrated that he did not rape the child or the child was not raped.

“The arresting officer’s evidence was not credible, his conduct and demeanour in the witness box was not satisfactory as he was overly confident and exaggerative at times.

“Arresting a person when there is no honest belief that such person has committed the offence is definitely injurious.”

DAILY DISPATCH