Two children rescued from drowning in East London river

NARROW ESCAPE: A double drowning was averted at Gonubie river in East London on Monday.

Two children were saved from drowning in the Gonubie River in East London on Monday.

The Buffalo City Metro confirmed the incident on its social media.

“A double rescue has just taken place in Gonubie River — crossing higher up at the krantzes,” the metro’s post read.

“Both young kids, and they are both conscious.

“A priority care ambulance has been dispatched and they are responding to the scene.”

Metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile had not responded to a request for more details by the time of publication.

The incident comes just a week after tragedy struck at the Gonubie River mouth when a young boy drowned.

Three boys got into difficulty while swimming after municipal lifeguards had already left for the day.

One of the boys, aged 13, drowned, while the other two survived.

According to eyewitnesses, the children entered the water on a day when seasonal lifeguards were not yet on full duty, as extended holiday-hour lifeguard services were only scheduled to begin in December.

At the time, Fuzile said the boys got into trouble in the river shortly after the lifeguards had signed off.

