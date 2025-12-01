WATCH | Imogen Mashazi says Mkhwanazi’s blue light deal with ‘Cat’ Matlala was illegal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Ekurhuleni metro city manager Imogen Mashazi takes the witness stand at the Madlanga Commission.

Former Ekurhuleni City manager Imogen Mashazi says it was illegal for Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department’s (EMPD) Julius Mkhwanazi to enter into memorandum of demands that led to the vehicles belonging to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala being fitted with blue lights.

She said as the city manager, she should have been aware of that but Mkhwanazi, who has since been suspended as deputy metro police chief, did so with neither her knowledge nor approval.

WATCH | Former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi says it was illegal for Julius Mkhwanazi to enter into a memorandum of agreement with alleged cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s security company.



In 2022, Mkhwanazi entered into a memorandum of demands on behalf of the City of Ekurhuleni with the security company belonging to Matlala, an alleged cartel member.

This resulted in Matlala’s vehicles being fitted with blue lights illegally and given letters to authorise their free pass during roadblocks.

Addressing this on Monday, Mashazi said the memorandum was illegal. “For me it was illegal, and it was not even within his powers to enter into a memorandum of demands,” she said.

She added that she didn’t even know about the memorandums and she does not know if they were ever implemented.

Mkhwanazi is expected to testify this week.

Mashazi is accused of earlier protecting Mkhwanazi. It is alleged that Mashazi lifted Mkhwanazi’s suspension in 2023 when Mkhwanazi was facing a disciplinary hearing.

The hearing continues.

