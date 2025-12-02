AbaThembu king and delegation in Israel on invitation from foreign ministry

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ROYAL VISIT: AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is hosted by Israel's minister of foreign affairs Gideon Sa'ar in Jerusalem on Monday.

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo and the head of the Twelve Apostles Church in Christ, chief apostle Caesar Nongqunga, are in Israel this week as part of a delegation hosted by its ministry of foreign affairs.

The delegation arrived on Monday and met Israel’s foreign minister, Gideon Sa’ar, at the ministry of foreign affairs in Jerusalem.

The group includes Dalindyebo’s children, Princess Ntando and Prince Sinethemba, and several AbaThembu chiefs and royal family members.

It also includes the king’s uncle, Nkosi Thanduxolo Mxolisi Mtirara, prince Mandla Ngonyama, AmaXhosa prince Abongile Siyasanga Ngozi, former Ngcobo mayor Lamla Jiyose, Richard King, Ndivhuwo Matsila, Dr Troy Dean Meyers, Mandile Sivuyile Christopher Steto, and Fundiswa Babalwa Zote.

Zote said the delegation would be in Israel until Thursday.

“Tomorrow we are going to meet the president of Israel.

“We arrived in Israel on Monday. We are here on the [invitation] of Israel foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar.

“We met him at the ministry of foreign affairs in Jerusalem,” she said.

She said the group would travel to communities near the Gaza border to “witness first-hand the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7”, and meet survivors of captivity.

They will also visit the site of the Nova Festival and Kibbutz Nir Oz.

The delegation is being hosted by the Friends of Zion Heritage Centre and the Israeli foreign ministry.

The visit follows a trip to the Eastern Cape four months ago by Israel’s head of digital diplomacy, David Saranga, who met several traditional leaders, including Dalindyebo.

The visit seeks to explore opportunities for co-operation that can benefit the communities — Fundiswa Babalwa Zote

Saranga travelled to Mthatha as part of the Kuyaqhutywa Re Ya Pele campaign.

“[The campaign aims to] empower traditional communities and provide them with the tools necessary to achieve a better standard of living,” Zote said.

He was accompanied by Meyers of the Khoisan.

“The visit seeks to explore opportunities for co-operation that can benefit the communities,” Zote said.

Meetings were held with full respect for the local traditions and highlighted the mutual respect and strong ties that connect the two nations.

Saranga also visited areas in the province affected by the June floods, which claimed 103 lives.

“Saranga had, with representatives of the Israeli Embassy in South Africa, met King and Queen Nokwanda Dalindyebo to pledge funds that will assist the queen’s soup kitchen and feeding stations for the families in need.

“The humanitarian aid was provided by Israel’s ministry of foreign affairs through Mashav — Israel’s Agency for International Development Co-operation,” Zote said.

During that earlier visit, Saranga said: “I came here as a symbol of the long-standing friendship between the royal families of the Eastern Cape and the people of Israel, and with a commitment to find ways we can work together for the wellbeing of our communities.

“As it is written in the book of Isaiah, ‘Learn to do good; seek justice, rescue the oppressed, defend the orphan, plead for the widow’.

“One of the values that defines us as Israelis is what we call in Kabbalah Tikkun Olam — the drive to help others and make the world a better place.

“While we are gathered here, Israeli scientists, doctors, technologists and researchers are working every day towards that very goal.

“We would be honoured to pursue this mission together with you.”

At the conclusion of that visit, Saranga extended an invitation to the royal families to visit Israel.

Daily Dispatch