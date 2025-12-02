Buffalo City matric exam marker killed in horror head-on collision 

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FATAL CRASH: A head-on collision claimed the life of a Buffalo City Metro marker on Monday night

A senior Buffalo City Metro matric exam marker died in a head-on collision in Burgersdorp on Monday night.

The marker was one of four travelling from Breidbach, George Randall, Sikhulile and Kusile high schools to Burgersdorp when the accident happened.

The Eastern Cape education department said one of the three surviving markers was transferred to Frontier hospital in Makanda in a critical condition, while the other two were admitted to a hospital in Komani.

“The late marker was scheduled to participate in the marking of grade 12 mathematics papers, since the marking of grade 12 scripts is scheduled to resume this week across the province,” provincial education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said.

The marking will continue until Friday next week, while capturing of the marked scripts will commence on December 15.

The department has appointed 6,692 markers and 2,011 exam assistants to mark grade 12 scripts in 25 marking centres across the province.

Head of department Sharon Maasdorp extended her condolences to the family of the marker.

“We pledge that all the scripts will be marked, marks will be captured, and all the candidates [results done] as expected,” she said.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, high school community including teachers and learners.

“We hope they will find solace in God during this trying time.”

A team led by the Chris Hani West district manager visited the injured markers on Tuesday at the Komani Life Hospital.

