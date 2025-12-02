Cussedness, heart and soul — these Boks will be giants in history too

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It’s tempting to wonder what historians of the future will make of South African rugby currently. Will they see it as a Gilded Age, when the men who increasingly wear white jerseys, could do no wrong?

Or, like soothsayers, will they see seeds of discontent growing amid the plenty, this as ageing stars — Pieter-Steph du Toit, Malcolm Marx — were nursed towards the 2027 World Cup where they were bone sore and weary?

Perhaps said historians will look to a time beyond Rassie Erasmus where South African rugby returns to the disharmony that seemed to be its resting state. Remember Luke Watson “wanting to vomit” on the Springbok jersey? Remember Jake White being called home by the suits in the middle of the European tour? It’s inconceivable that the same be done to Erasmus. And why should it be?

Let’s face it, the times have never been so good. And it makes you mildly suspicious.

Six weeks ago, the Springboks embarked on an arduous tour that was expected to test them to their core. Bar 20 minutes here and a Damian Penaud brace of tries there, this didn’t happen. They emerged victorious in five matches, if one counts the one-off Test against Japan at Wembley, finishing strongly against Italy and France, bullying Ireland and eviscerating Wales in a 11-try romp at the Principality Stadium on Saturday night.

If you’re looking for a demonstration of Bok heart on tour, you’ll find it in the unlikely place of Turin and the Test against Italy, the halfway point of the five weeks when homesickness might have been kicking in. The Springboks, remember, made 11 changes from the France Test the week before, with Handré Pollard and Morné van den Berg the halfbacks and Boan Venter, Johan Grobelaar and Zachary Porthen in a new-model front row.

In the gloom of wintertime in north-west Italy, it grew dark quickly, Franco Mostert being red-carded in the 12th minute. In point of fact, it was only when Marco van Staden bundled over on the stroke of half time that there was daylight between the scores.

That was quickly nullified by two Paolo Garbisi penalties shortly after the break, meaning the hosts were 10-9 down. Other teams might have panicked, or at least shown visible signs of concern. Not the Boks.

Pollard scored a penalty to make it 13-9, before Van den Berg squirrelled over for South Africa’s second try and an 11-point lead. Italy answered with slick angled dart from Ange Capuozzo after a smart inside pass from Garbisi; again, the blue men were only too happy to chase South Africa down a dark alley to see what more damage they could do.

As the second half progressed, however, the promise of parity receded — as many threatened fightbacks by the Boks’ opposition did on this tour. Late tries by Grant Williams and Ethan Hooker let in the light and, suddenly, after a match in which Italy fought for every scrap of ground, the margin of victory looked comfortable. In truth, it was anything but.

In talking about the Springboks’ “clinical performance” after the Wales game two weeks later, Erasmus praised his team’s “soul”. To quote him more fully, he said: “...We don’t have guys who just roll over, they take the shots. Tonight, I thought it was one of the more clinical performances. We put our soul into the game...”

Soul — it’s an interesting word, more likely to be found in the religious or self-help section of your local bookstore. Erasmus might have spoken about grit. Or professionalism and hunger. Instead, he used a softer, more spiritual word, a word signifying emotional investment.

Sure, the Springboks’ soul is spoken about, but it’s an aspect of South African rugby that probably hasn’t been given the attention it deserves. As much as South Africa’s traditional rugby strengths: the centrality of the scrum, the rangy loose forwards, the twinkling backs who are also brave in the air, the Boks like to prove people wrong.

Where does such cussedness come from? Does it come from living in a troubled country in the deep south? Is it an already-established myth of our rugby so one that is easy to continue. Wherever it comes from and whatever its dimensions, it seems to matter. It’s as much a feature of local rugby culture as Cheslin’s scrumcap or a hollow watermelon hat.

And soul is everywhere. It was on parade on Saturday night in the unlikely surrounds of Thomond Park in Limerick, where Munster were hosting the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship (URC). The Stormers went into the break 15 points down, courtesy of three Munster first-half tries.

In the second, they tightened up, both in their midfield and around the fringes. It all culminated in Ruhan Nel’s late intercept of Munster flyhalf Jack Crowley’s no-look pass, the Stormers ensuring that Munster didn’t score a second-half point.

Again, cussedness and heart. And no small degree of soul from the Stormers. They’ll need that sweet soul music on Friday night against Aviron Bayonnais in the Champions Cup because the French boys can sing a tune or two themselves.