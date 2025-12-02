Eskom counts cost of rampant infrastructure vandalism and theft

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eskom has recorded a sharp increase in vandalism and theft of its electricity infrastructure in the Eastern Cape, with more than 140 incidents reported between April and October under investigation.

This as the power utility continues to grapple with severe theft and vandalism in many parts of the province.

Direct losses due to crime had increased from R6.4m in the previous financial year to nearly R12m in the current financial year, Eskom revealed this week.

Cape Coastal cluster general manager Mbulelo Yedwa confirmed Eskom was facing an escalating crisis, with increasing illegal electricity connections, tampering, vandalism and theft in many areas across the province.

The situation also adversely affected water and sanitation services.

Nearly 80 cases had been reported in the previous financial year.

But in just the first seven months of this financial year, the number of cases had risen to 141.

The figures only related to cases that were under investigation but excluded “the hundreds of illegal connections that are being handled separately”.

“The loss of electricity supply is affecting residential customers, businesses, as well as local medical facilities.

“This surge in incidents has translated into more frequent and prolonged electricity outages, disrupting homes, businesses and essential services such as water and sewerage across the province,” Yedwa said.

“The financial impact has been severe. Direct losses due to these crimes have increased to over R11.8m.

“These figures do not reflect the full 2025/2026 financial year, suggesting that the ultimate toll will be even higher.

“While the recovery efforts have improved, with the value of recovered stolen property increasing from just over R144,000 in the previous financial year to nearly R1.2m so far in the current financial year, these gains are overshadowed by the sheer scale of the losses.”

He said the scourge was seriously affecting service delivery and had led to an overwhelming demand for Eskom resources and technical expertise.

According to their records, Kariega, Joubertina, Kirkwood and Humansdorp had been the hardest hit, with more than 40 incidents reported in 2025 compared to the 20 recorded in 2024.

A total of 18 cases had been reported in Butterworth and Dutywa in 2025, up from three in the previous financial year, while Komani, Ngcobo, Cala and Cofimvaba had a combined 16, a jump from 10 in the 2024/2025 financial year.

Matatiele, KwaBhaca, Bizana and Lusikisiki recorded 13 incidents so far in 2025, doubling from seven in 2024.

The Mthatha area had already recorded 19 cases compared to seven in 2024, while other areas such as Tsolo, Khowa (formerly Elliot) had also recorded increases.

“Vandalism has risen even more dramatically, increasing from just one case in the previous financial year to 33 within the first seven months of this financial year.

“The theft of cables and conductors, which frequently results in widespread power outages, has also grown with 24 cases reported so far in this financial year compared to 20 in the previous financial year,” Yedwa said.

Car hijackings linked to Eskom operations have also reportedly increased, from two incidents to 10 so far, while there were 14 cases linked to the theft of electricity transformers last year and the same number so far this year.

Yedwa urged communities to report illegal connections and vandalism to the police, saying “your support is vital as we strive to create safer communities”.

Eastern Cape Chamber of Business president Vuyisile Ntlabati called on the parastatal to invest more money into acquiring modern security technology to safeguard its infrastructure.

He said this was better than forking out millions of rand every time something was stolen or vandalism.

On the effect of electricity disruptions to business , Ntlabati said: “It is very costly to SMMEs. Our people do not have generators, so when there is no electricity, the entire business operation stops running.”

