Police investigating case of conspiracy to commit murder in Senzo Meyiwa trial

Shonisani Tshikalange

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues at the Pretoria high court.
The trial of five men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa was abruptly adjourned on Tuesday after allegations that there is a group of men who were in court for the sole purpose of eliminating key role players in the case. File photo (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

The police have confirmed they are investigating a case of conspiracy to commit murder in the Senzo Meyiwa case, where key role players are allegedly the targets.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the police have received solid intelligence that a group of individuals attend proceedings with the sole purpose of looking for an opportunity to eliminate key role players on the side of the state. She confirmed police have taken a group of individuals who attended proceedings on Tuesday morning in for questioning and profiling.

“No arrests have been made so far as investigations and searches for more individuals continue. All steps taken are to ensure we eliminate the threats as well as to protect and save lives,” she said.

Security has been heightened and intelligence is on high alert, Mathe added.

Three individuals were removed from the courtroom by police on Tuesday while prosecutor advocate George Baloyi addressed the court. An officer who had entered paused briefly to speak to another officer seated inside before approaching three men in the public gallery. After a short exchange, the men stood up and followed him out, with two more officers immediately trailing behind.

Proceedings were briefly interrupted when defence witness Sifiso “Gwabini” Zungu interjected, telling the court: “There are people who were in my company and they were taken by the police, so I am not sure what is happening.”

This led to a lengthy adjournment where counsel met the judge in chambers.

The trial has been stood down to Wednesday.

