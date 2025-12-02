TRC commission of inquiry granted extension by presidency

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa has granted an extension to retired judge Sisi Khampepe, who is leading a judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of interventions to stop the investigation or prosecution of Truth and Reconciliation Commission cases.

The inquiry, which was announced in May, adjourned after an objection to the chief evidence leader, advocate Ishmael Semenya SC. It was requested that he be excluded from deliberations on the prosecution policy amendments as he had represented the National Prosecuting Authority and the minister in a 2008 constitutional challenge to the amendments.

The retired Constitutional Court judge, assisted by retired Northern Cape judge president Frans Diale Kgomo and advocate Andrea Gabriel SC, were originally given 180 days to complete their work and submit their report within 60 days.

However, the presidency acknowledged the commission’s work has been delayed by outstanding documentary responses, and anticipates there will be applications for cross-examination. They will be in recess from mid-December to early January.

The commission must complete its work on May 29 2026 and submit its report by July 31.

