BCM issues warning to residents to boil water before drinking

Buffalo City Municipality (BCM) has issued an urgent notice for residents of East London and Mdantsane to boil water before use.

The Umzonyana Water Treatment Works, which supplies drinking water to East London and Mdantsane, has been forced offline after cable theft left the plant without power.

BCM confirmed on the social platforms that the electricity department is currently repairing the damaged cables, with power expected to be restored by 12pm this afternoon.

“Without power, critical treatment processes, including filtration and chlorination, cannot operate. Filters are currently blocked and cannot be backwashed, and disinfection is severely compromised.

“This means the water may appear cloudy and could contain harmful pathogens above acceptable levels, making it unsafe to drink”, stated the BCM Facebook post.

The municipality precaution residents to boil all tap water before consumption.

“Water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute, cooled, and used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food. Bottled water from reputable retailers may also be used.”

Health authorities warn that contaminated water may cause symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, cramps, headaches, and pose higher risks for infants, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems.

“Anyone experiencing persistent symptoms is urged to seek medical attention.

Water samples are currently being collected across affected areas, but bacterial testing requires at least 24 hours. Residents are advised to continue boiling water until officials declare the supply safe again”,posted BCM.

Daily Dispatch