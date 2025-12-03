Everything denim to take centre stage at Komani fashion festival

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Award-winning Eastern Cape fashion designer Luyolo Dlikilili is on a mission to help other creatives make a sustainable living from their work.

“It’s definitely something you need to have in your wardrobe. You can wear it with a sneaker and a T-shirt and go clubbing. Then when you come back, you can put on the same denim jeans and go to a meeting. It is for all occasions.”

And with those words, Komani’s top fashion designer Luyolo Dlikilili introduced his first 100% Denim Festival this week.

He said the idea was to showcase designers who used denim to create streetwear.

The event, which started on Tuesday and will run for several days, consists of panel discussions, fashion exhibitions by young and emerging creatives as well as their more established counterparts.

Among those showcasing their work will be fashion students from both Walter Sisulu University and Northlink College.

The award-winning Bau Instyle clothing brand creator said, in total, more than 20 creatives would grace the festival in his hometown.

“It is basically a platform for people doing streetwear using denim,” he said.

“The first two days will focus on training creatives to equip them with the necessary information to run their brands and the business side of things, including how to properly register their business.

“I have noticed that while creatives are able to produce their amazing clothing ranges, many do not necessarily have the acumen to know how the business is run.”

On Thursday, the event will see creatives putting on exhibitions which will be followed by panel discussions.

Dlikilili said he had invited several government departments to “come and tell us what they can do for us as creatives”.

On the same day, designers who specialise in children’s denim streetwear will have a chance to showcase their brands.

On Friday, young designers with less than 10 years’ experience will take centre stage, with their more established contemporaries taking over on Saturday.

Dlikilili, who also serves as a national quality assurer for fashion technology under the national higher education department and World Skills, said he had been considering hosting his own denim festival for the past four years.

He also founded the Chris Hani Fashion and Design Council.

He said creatives were not really taken seriously in the Eastern Cape, with fashion treated as a hobby.

In SA, agriculture was now looked at as a priority industry for building the economy, and yet statistics showed that most contributions came from manufacturing.

Dlikilili said denim had been limited in its use by people in the industry despite the fact that it had many uses.

“Denim is actually a fabric but people think it’s just for making jeans, T-shirts and jackets.

“For instance, I have a three piece denim suit that I made for myself. I always tell people that denim is like a canvas that needs to be painted on.”

He said he had discovered his love for denim while studying towards becoming a fashion designer at varsity.

“People do not understand the value of denim. To me, it is like your water or food or electricity that you need.

“Every five minutes you are bound to come across someone wearing something made from denim no matter where you are.

“My love for denim is my niche. As I always say, denim defines who I am as a fashion designer and lover of fashion,” Dlikilili said.

He said in an ideal world, he would love to see all South Africans rocking locally-made denim brands.

One of the festival’s sponsors and Komani resident Dr Phiwe Jafta, a former model and philanthropist, said though denim originated in France in the 1700s, it was still one of the most stylish items of clothing.

Countries such as China, India, Japan, the US and Italy produced most of the world’s denim, Jafta said.

He said he had jumped in because Dlikilili’s festival was driven by passion.

If supported, it could contribute not only to the economy of Komani but the entire province.

“This event will showcase versatility of the designers with their designs based on denim, that alone is a huge statement.

“Personally, I like denim — if I am not in my suits, I will be in my denims, especially on weekends.

“We need more people like him who have the talent,” he said.

