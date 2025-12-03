Legislature committee conducting oversight visit to initiation schools

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Eastern Cape legislature has established a 15-member ad hoc committee to curb ongoing deaths and injuries at initiation schools, where more than 1,000 initiates have died and hundreds have suffered penile amputations since 1996.

It is conducting oversight visits across the province this week to assess compliance.

Chaired by Mlibo Qoboshiyane, the committee of male MPLs was established on July 15 as a renewed effort to address persistent risks and restore dignity to a practice deeply affected by preventable tragedies.

Since 2016 alone, 382 initiates have died and 113 have undergone penile amputations.

It is the first structure of its kind formed by the legislature since the government first intervened in initiation practices in 1996.

Qoboshiyane, a former deputy speaker and co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC, said the committee would work with traditional leaders, initiation structures and government officials to enforce the Customary Initiation Act of 2021, which regulated the practice and established statutory monitoring bodies.

“The committee’s work aligns with the broader efforts of the Eastern Cape government to strengthen traditional leadership institutions and promote socioeconomic development,” he said.

“By prioritising initiate safety and responsible cultural practices, the ad hoc committee aims to make a positive impact on the province’s traditional male initiation processes.”

On Thursday, the committee held a joint session with the legislature’s women’s caucus in Bhisho to strengthen oversight of the Act’s implementation.

Qoboshiyane said this collaboration was essential.

“That sought to ensure deeper and effective monitoring on the implementation of the Customary Initiation Act of 2021, protect initiates and prevent deaths and injuries.”

He said women were central to safer initiation practices, both as caregivers and as advocates for compliance.

“As mothers and caregivers, women are at the centre of nurturing families and guiding their boys through this significant transition,” Qoboshiyane said.

“The tragic loss of initiates, particularly in the Eastern Cape, weighed heavily on our hearts.

“Each life lost is a profound loss not only for families but especially for mothers who bear the burden of grief.

“It is essential that we acknowledge the injuries suffered by boys in initiation schools and the human-induced factors that lead to these tragedies.

“Therefore, we must collaborate to empower women with the knowledge and skills to advocate for safer initiation practices.

“This includes ensuring that health and safety measures are strictly followed and putting in place educational programmes that equip our boys with coping skills before they embark on this journey.”

The ad hoc committee started its week-long oversight programme with a visit to the Nelson Mandela Bay metro on Monday.

From Wednesday to Friday, it will assess compliance in the OR Tambo and Alfred Nzo districts.

The delegation includes the portfolio committee on Cogta, the Eastern Cape Provincial Initiation Co-ordinating Committee, the National Initiation Oversight Co-ordinating Committee, district and local initiation forums, traditional leaders and the provincial initiation task team.

This sacred ritual teaches them responsibility, accountability, respect and the skills necessary to navigate life’s challenges — MPL Mlibo Qoboshiyane

Qoboshiyane said Nelson Mandela Bay performed relatively well but still faced challenges.

“The western side of the province is performing fairly well, but there are gruesome things happening, like extortions and protection fees, the shooting of initiates in the initiation schools.

“In the eastern side, especially OR Tambo and Alfred Nzo, there are many incidents of unlawful circumcision of underage boys, illegal initiation schools and a high rate of deaths and unregistered traditional practitioners, and there is also a problem of women colluding with unscrupulous traditional initiation practitioners,” he said.

The committee is also arranging a high-level session with urologists, plastic surgeons, psychologists, public health professionals and community health workers to support initiates who survive serious injuries.

“These specialists are critical as, beyond the physical trauma, affected individuals often suffer from severe psychological distress, including depression, anxiety, suicidal tendencies and social isolation due to stigma and loss of sexual function,” Qoboshiyane said.

He said the initiation tradition remained a cultural cornerstone.

“This sacred ritual teaches them responsibility, accountability, respect and the skills necessary to navigate life’s challenges.”

According to its terms of reference, the committee will operate until it completes its mandate or is discharged.

Meanwhile, social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta will on Friday launch a fatherhood programme for boys preparing for circumcision school at the Ocean View Hotel in Coffee Bay.

“The programme is aimed at supporting boys preparing to undergo circumcision this season.

“The programme seeks to provide guidance, education and support to both the boys and their fathers during initiation.”

It will cover health and safety, emotional wellbeing, community values and the responsibilities associated with manhood.

“As our boys transition into manhood, it is crucial that they receive proper guidance and support.

“This programme aims to empower families to engage in meaningful conversations around the cultural practices of circumcision while ensuring the health and safety of our young men,” Fanta said.

