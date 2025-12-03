New R75m transport fleet will boost service delivery in KSD

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KSD mayor Nyaniso Nelani(third from right) unveiled a new R75m municipal fleet on Tuesday.

King Sabata Dalindyebo municipalitymayor Nyaniso Nelani unveiled a new R75m municipal transport fleet on Tuesday.

While it was not enough, he said, it would assist in its efforts to fight crime, build proper roads in Mthatha and surrounds and transform the area into a safe space for investors.

“Our fleet dating back to 2017 was depleted,” he said.

“The council decided to procure a new fleet.

“It isn’t enough but it will definitely come in handy not only in terms of service delivery but also in bolstering internal capacity within our municipal departments.

“We were constrained by available funds but we are excited that everything came from our own coffers.”

The municipality had exercised the option of “renting to buy” on its new fleet which included double-cab bakkies, single cabs, sedans and road maintenance plant.

In total, about 26 vehicles were unveiled on Tuesday with Nelani saying they were expecting another further eight as part of the deal.

Speaking at the Jerald Hawkes Stadium on Tuesday, Nelani said the old fleet had aged considerably, making it difficult for staff to do their jobs effectively.

“We believe it will make a huge difference. There will be improvements on the roads.”

The new vehicles would be pressed into action going into the festive season.

Nelani said the municipality would do everything in its power to ensure everyone was protected.

Some of the vehicles would be used to help keep Mthatha and other towns clean.

Ideally, the municipality would love to own more plant due to the vast size of the municipality.

“We have 37 municipal wards and we need between five and seven units [of yellow plant] to effectively rehabilitate our roads.”

The municipality has reportedly budgeted R21m in the current financial year — which started on July 1 — for fixing urban and rural roads, but this is not enough to repair all roads.

Municipal spokesperson Sonwabo Mampoza said the local authority needed at least R60m to improve the roads network within the municipal area.

Nelani said the need to address rampant crime in Mthatha remained one of the burning priorities for KSD.

Most of the new fleet was allocated to the municipality’s public safety department.

“It’s one of the pressing issues for us. If we can defeat crime or bring it down considerably, it could change our fortunes and make things easier by attracting investors,” he said.

“The lives of tourists who come here and those of ordinary citizens are important, and that’s why we’re prioritising the fight against crime.”

Nelani said Mthatha’s recently installed traffic cameras had led to positive change among motorists.

Sounding a warning, KSD Business Forum deputy chair and former KSD municipal employee Lungelo Mpongwana said it was not enough to just buy a new fleet, there needed to be proper management of how the vehicles were used.

A proper maintenance plan was needed.

“To me, the old fleet aged too quickly due to a lack of proper management and maintenance.

“I used to work for the municipality and there were instances where a car would come back with a dent and it would be discovered only after five days.

“And no-one would know how it got there.”

But Mpongwana praised Nelani and his council for making strides in changing the face of Mthatha and rooting out lawlessness and crime.

Once that was achieved, investors would be keen to come to town.

Mthatha businessman and ex-KSD PR councillor Booi Malghas said: “We want to see this acquisition translated into visible action.

“It is one thing to have a fleet but if we don’t have fuel for it, then it can’t be used. Our roads are still very bad.”

Daily Dispatch